Several Pitt County commissioners want to increase funding for local COVID-19 testing with federal dollars allocated for local government use.
The commissioners’ recommendation came after they reviewed a staff plan for spending $3.2 million the county received from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act.
The deadline for submitting the plan to the state is Monday, when the Pitt County Board of Commissioners will next meet. A special commissioners’ meeting was held on Wednesday so they could recommend changes before formally voting on its approval.
County manager Scott Elliott said state guidelines require the plan to be submitted Monday but allow for later modification.
Pitt County so far incurred nearly $244,938 in expenses due to coronavirus response, Elliott said. The amount includes personnel costs for emergency leave or leave under the Family Medical Leave Act, teleworking equipment, personal protective equipment, costs to shelter vulnerable populations in hotels and social distancing barriers and signage.
That amount doesn’t include staff time dedicated to COVID-19 response, Elliott said.
Staff recommended spending $638,000 on local testing and testing supplies, $319,000 to cover emergency employee leave, $191,000 on personnel costs of employees dedicated to COVID-19 response and $490,000 for facility cleaning, barriers and building improvements.
Deputy County Manager Brian Barnett said 166 of the county’s approximately 1,000 employees have used emergency leave.
The county also is determining how many employees have been “substantially dedicated” to COVID-19 response since March and what their salary and benefit costs will be, Barnett said.
Staff also recommended reserving $798,000 for future unforeseen expenses and directing $478,000 to the county’s municipalities to cover their COVID-19 expenses. Six of the county’s 10 municipalities requested slightly more than $2 million in assistance.
The City of Greenville’s request totaled nearly $1.6 million, Winterville sought $322,636, Farmville $94,047, Ayden $10,000, Grimesland $700 and Bethel sought $320. The other municipalities didn’t submit a request.
Elliott said the CARES Act funding guidelines don’t require counties to share the funding with municipalities but permits it.
Commissioner Christopher Nunnally asked if municipalities were providing services the county doesn’t provide.
“I am sure the municipalities would say their expenses are just as real as ours. They used our guidelines to fill out (their requests),” Elliott said. The City of Greenville provided great detail about their requests, he said.
He said when the county submits its proposal to the state it could include information about the needs of the municipalities.
Commissioner Tom Coulson said he didn’t think any money should go to the municipalities. He recommended city leaders petition Gov. Roy Cooper to cover municipal costs by releasing part of $150 million the state is holding in reserve.
Commissioner Melvin McLawhorn, board chairman, asked about the county’s plan to offer testing to underserved populations, especially in the African American and Latino communities.
Public Health Director Dr. John Silvernail said the $638,000 in testing costs will allow the health department to place fixed testing sites in the Moyewood neighborhood and at the Greenville Housing Authority office. These sites could be moved to other parts of Greenville once demand is met, he said. The health department will also offer one day of drive-through evening testing on Tuesdays.
A mobile site will start in Farmville and then rotate around the county, setting up in communities along the periphery of the county.
While testing was initially limited to people who displayed COVID-19 symptoms or who had received a testing prescription from a doctor, the county’s testing would be open to anyone, Silvernail said.
Testing already underway at Vidant Health facilities, ECU Physicians, private doctor’s offices and urgent care centers will continue, Silvernail said.
The state recommends testing about 5 percent of a county’s population every month, which in Pitt County’s case is about 10,000 people a month or about 334 people a day, Silvernail said.
The existing sites test about 160 people a day. The goal is for the county to test about 150 more people a day which will bring the county close to meeting the state guidelines, Silvernail said.
One issue to consider is cost and how long testing must continue, Silvernail.
The county spends between $133-$140 per test. LabCorp processes the samples at a cost of about $100 per test, Silvernail said. The remaining amount covers employee expenses and the testing materials.
If the county wants to conduct testing over a period of time, it may want to purchase its own testing equipment, but there is a backlog, he said.
If the county wants to achieve the goal of testing 5 percent of the population through year’s end, it will cost $4.5 million, Silvernail said.
Elliott said the amount would drop to about $2 million if the county set a goal of testing 2 percent of its population.
Commissioner Ann Floyd-Huggins said she would like to see the proposed $798,000 reserve, which is 25 percent of the $3.2 million, dropped to 20 percent with the balance going to testing.
Commissioner Beth Ward recommended supporting the staff’s presentation.
Commissioner Alex Albright said he believed some money should be put toward a marketing campaign to promote the use of masks, social distancing and hand washing.
“I think we have a pretty good plan now. We’ll go back and tweak it,” Elliott said.