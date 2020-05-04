Hurricane Preparedness Week is taking on a new urgency with local and state emergency responders adopting new strategies in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
With forecasts of an above average hurricane season, emergency officials said people should not only not only prepare their household’s emergency kit, but make sheltering plans in case of evacuations.
“We’ll have to think more about how we shelter people knowing that people gathered in one place can cause significant problems for spreading the virus,” Gov. Roy Cooper said last week. “We’re already thinking about how those kinds of plans will have to be altered.”
Colorado State University’s Department of Atmospheric Science forecasts “above-normal activity” when it released its extended range forecast of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season activity and landfall forecast in early April.
Because of above normal sea surface temperatures in the tropical Atlantic Ocean and the potential for weak La Niña in the Pacific Ocean starting this summer, Colorado State estimates there will be 16 named storms with eight hurricanes, four which will be classified as major, either a category 3-5 storm.
Pennsylvania State University’s Earth System Science Center estimates there will be 20 named storms in the Atlantic this season.
The National Hurricane Center’s forecast won’t be released until mid-May.
“It’s a good time to check your family emergency kit to make sure it’s ready for hurricane season,” said Michael Sprayberry, director of North Carolina Emergency Management.
Individuals should add sanitizing wipes, hand sanitizer and masks to their kits, along with the usual three to seven days of non-perishable and canned food and one gallon of water per person for each day. Other items to include are important documents such as insurance policies, cash and change, prescription medication, cell phones and chargers, battery-powered or hand cranked radios, hygiene supplies and other items.
A complete list can be found at www.readync.org.
“When you’re thinking about your emergency plan for your family, such as if you need to evacuate, where you would go, this year it’s probably a much better idea to look at evaluation sites at the homes of family and friends or a hotel instead of a shelter where a lot of people will be,” said Keith Acree, spokesman with the N.C. Emergency Management.
The typical sheltering model uses a gymnasium or multipurpose room of a school to house large groups of people, Acree said.
“We are starting to look at other options for shelters. A lot of what we’ve done during the COVID-19 pandemic has been a learning experience for us,” Acree said. “We’ve entered this world of non-congregate sheltering like hotels, like dormitories, like campgrounds and other kinds of places that can serve as shelters but keep people separate.”
Even in the typical school setting, the possibility of using classrooms to house single families or small groups is being weighed, he said.
“If you live inland, offer to let family and friends near the coast evacuate to your home,” Sprayberry said. “With the current pandemic we are all going to have to think a little different to stay safe.”
The American Red Cross partners with local emergency management offices to open and operate emergency shelters and is part of the discussion about how to improve safety for individuals who evacuate along with staff and volunteers who operate the facilities, said Cally Edwards, communications officer with the American Red Cross of Eastern North Carolina.
“If we do have to open a shelter we want to look at to see how we can make that shelter as safe as possible,” Edwards said. “We’ll work with public health authorities to make sure we have a health screening process, providing mask additional space between cots and enhanced cleaning and disinfecting practices.”
Counties may have to designate a shelter for individuals who test positive for the COVID-19 virus to house that group together, said Dr. John Silvernail, Pitt County Public Health director.
“We don’t have a point of service test we can take to shelters, but if we get in that situation the county would work with the hospital to get rapid testing capabilities set up at a shelter to try to limit any spread in a shelter,” he said.
If confronted with a hurricane, emergency officials will have to undo months of messaging about staying at home and distancing from others to get people to seek safety when evacuation orders are declared.
“When that time comes, the message is going to be that protecting yourself from the physical dangers of a hurricane or a flooding situation is certainly much more critical and a much greater risk to your life than staying distanced,” Acree said.
“While both are both different levels of threats, protecting your life from a hurricane or storm is the greater threat. You should take action to evacuate and protect your family from that situation and worry about COVID issues once you get to a place of safety.”
“We know people haven’t sought medical care for conditions that they probably should have sought medical care for and it’s probably, in some respect, related to their perceived fear of COVID,” Silvernail said. “I don’t want people to think there isn’t a risk, but probably the general public’s perceived risk is greater than the actual risk.”
COVID-19 is a serious infection for some members of the community, Silvernail said, but more than 80 percent of the population will have a mild to moderate illness if infected. Only about 5 percent require critical, intensive care unit level care, he said.
Preparation can ease anxiety, and using the extra time at home to organize and prepare not only an emergency kit but important documents gives people a greater sense of self-reliancy, Edwards said.
“Right now in the COVID environment there is a heightened sense that you want to be prepared and to be as self reliant as possible,” Edwards said. “The more steps you can take to be prepared all year long is so helpful to them. While we have a fear of big disasters happening, what happens more frequently is something like house fires.”
She encourages people to photograph their household items so they can document their belongings if they need to deal with insurance. It’s also a good time to make copies of important documents or upload images of them so they are preserved.
Hurricane Preparedness Week runs through Saturday. The Red Cross, N.C. Emergency Management and the National Weather Service have more information available at www.weather.gov/mhx/hurricaneprep, www.readync.org and www.redcross.org.