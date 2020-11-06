ECU trustees on Thursday considered creating a graduate school for the College of Business to capture a large donation, while the engineering dean raised concerns that cuts may hinder that school’s plans for the new Millennial Campus.
The College of Engineering and Technology is looking for donors to fund new programming at the public-private hub planned for 10th Street but Dean Harry Ploehn told the trustees’ University Affairs committee meeting that he feared the specter of funding cuts related to the impact of COVID-19.
“The possibility of budget cuts to us will be devastating,” Ploehn said. “It will really threaten our process, but hopefully we’ll continue to stand tall and focus on our real core mission of helping our students stand tall now and later.”
The college has been guaranteed 10,000 square feet in the Export Leaf Building as part of Intersect East, a $155 million 19-acre development project that will be located on the Millennial Campus. A deal to develop the campus in the Greenville warehouse district was finalized in October.
Ploehn said a smart manufacturing and maintenance facility will be developed that will allow the university to work with industry partners “to test out new ideas in manufacturing and innovation.”
The college needs $4 million to equip the space.
The college also is applying for a $2 million grant from the Golden LEAF Foundation to equip a pharmaceutical manufacturing laboratory that its opening in the Life Sciences and Biotechnology Building under construction at the intersection of 10th and Evans streets, adjacent to the new campus.
Ploehn said the college also needs to raise money to renovate space in the Bate Building and in Rawls so its student success center and advising offices can be relocated into better quarters. The offices are currently in the basement of Rawls.
The college had a record-setting 708 graduates in the spring, Ploehn said.
Prior to Ploehn’s presentation, University Affairs members voted unanimously to approve the creation of a Graduate School of Business within the College of Business.
“The College of Business has consistently grown in graduate programs over the last decade,” said Leigh Fanning, committee chairwoman. “The proposal before us today will elevate the status of the graduate programs and could open up the possibility of naming the school.”
“We have an alumnus who is interested in a several-million-dollar gift to name the school,” said John Reisch, interim associate dean of the college. He provided no additional details.
The college’s graduate programs, including doctorate and master of business administration and master of accounting degrees, are housed along with its student success center, which also offers advising and business communication.
“It doesn’t have the status we want it to have,” Reisch said. A dedicated graduate school will help with student recruitment. It also gives students opportunities to work with local businesses and address regional needs.
Reisch’s written proposal said the graduate school will be led by a director who will manage its planning, budget, personnel and fund development. Its staff will include academic advisers, administrative support and graduate assistants. Some of the positions will come from the existing student success center.
Newly created positions will be funded through student fees and the college of business’ operating funds. The report said it’s expected 1,000 students will be enrolled each semester.
The full Board of Trustees is set to vote on the recommendation during its 9 a.m. meeting today. It will then be forwarded to the UNC Board of Governors for final approval.
Spring COVID protocols
Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs Virginia Hardy, said the university is expecting 1,800 students will return to the university in January to live in the residence halls when the spring semester starts.
Since there will be only one student per room, Hardy said, the university will continue offering Tyler, Scott and Gateway East/West as housing options along with opening White, Greene and Clement residence halls, Hardy said. That makes 2,500 beds available, she said, and more halls will be opened as the on-campus population increases.
The university also plans to have 375 beds available for students who have tested positive for COVID and must be isolated or who have to be quarantined because of possible exposure to an infected person.
Students living on campus must take a COVID test seven days before returning to campus for and receive a negative result, said Dr. LaNika Wright, director of the ECU Student Health Services.
Students living on campus also will be tested two weeks after classes begin, she said. This is because there was a surge in student COVID cases in that time period in the fall, she said.
After that, a percentage of those of living on campus will be tested weekly.
Students living off-campus are not required to participate in testing but can receive testing, Wright said.
The university also plans to test students the week before winter break begins in hopes of identifying positive cases before they return to their families, Wright said.
Those who test positive will be offered a room in the university’s quarantine space; the university can’t require them to stay.
Student fee increases
With reserves stretched thin to cover widespread financial losses, the Finances and Facilities Committee unanimously recommended fee increases in student health services and housing and dining for 2021-22. The recommendations will go to the full board.
The $56 student health increase takes the annual fee to $319. The UNC Board of Governors must give final approval. Proposals for a 2.31 percent average increase in dining, a 1.78 percent average increase in housing can be finalized when the full board meets today. The board also will vote on retaining the extra $800 price for a singles room, which it had considered reducing.
“We can’t let our fund balances go negative, and it’s not even wise for us to let them go to zero,” said Sara Thorndike, vice chancellor for administration and finance. “A big part of those fund balances is really to make sure we can continue to pay our debt service. Forty percent of our housing revenues go toward housing debt service, which is almost $13 million a year. That has to be paid regardless. ... There is a good possibility, as much as I don’t want to admit, that we may still be de-densified in fall of 2021. That would then put further stress on these housing and dining fund balances. Hopefully, that’s not the case, but it’s possible.”
Student Government Association members and other students who sit on the tuition and fee committee previously supported the student health services request and dining request, but not housing. Materials presented Thursday emphasized COVID-19 expenditures and 2020-21 losses estimated at $17.3 million would completely deplete fund balances of both housing and dining and put them in a deficit position.
“I think now that they have this information, they (students) understand the need for it more so than they did before,” Thorndike said. “Again, we can’t let housing default on their debt and we will not let them default on their debt. But the university resources that are covering all of these shortfalls in revenues are significant this year, so we have to use them wisely and we are stretched pretty thin. It’s really important that we continue to have revenues to cover the housing and dining enterprises.”
SGA president Tucker Robbins asked about the balance of fee increases compared to the current minimization of on-campus services and cutting student employment opportunities. The response focused on how the increases will be implemented next school year. “We all hope we’re back in a situation where have more students back on campus next year when these rate increases will go into effect and we can go back and provide all of those services and employment opportunities,” Thorndike said.
Meeting materials showed ECU’s current student health services fee of $263 ranks 12th in the state system, ahead of only Fayetteville State University, UNC Charlotte, UNC Wilmington and UNC Pembroke. ECU also ranked ninth overall this year in total general fees and debt services at $2,616.