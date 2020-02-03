You hear these sayings all the time: “Get everyone on the same page.” “We all need to row in the same direction.” “Teamwork makes the dream work.”
What are they really saying?
Business owners and managers who set lofty goals know it takes many contributions — large and small — across all areas of the company to reach them. And that takes cultivating a culture where your team members are motivated and engaged.
Here are some areas where you can make a difference right away:
Live by your mission and values: A mission statement or value proposition describes what you do and how it differentiates you from your competitors. Your values define who you are. They don’t change even as the business evolves.
Everyone on your team should be regularly exposed to your organizational values through visual reminders and storytelling of values in action. From small posters or handouts for individual workspaces, to large wall and window graphics, keep your core messages front and center by incorporating them in your office décor.
Have them at “Hello:” According to the Work Institute’s 2017 Retention Report, first-year employees are at the highest risk for turnover, taking up to six months before they have added enough value to offset the cost of hiring, onboarding and compensation and benefits. Make a great first impression with a standardized onboarding process and “feel good” welcome kit.
Hand out a handbook: While some HR communications can be electronic as part of payroll software, many people appreciate having a printed version of the company handbook for quick reference of company policies
How your organization is perceived by your employees, customers, partners and supporters is influenced by the consistency of your communications and delivery of your brand messages. An Identity Standards Manual helps to ensure uniform and accurate use of logos and trademarks, essential to their protection and recognition in the marketplace.
Show your appreciation: Nearly six out 10 of people say they would rather work for a company with a culture where they received recognition over a higher-salary job where they didn’t get any recognition, according to a survey by Reward Gateway.
While acknowledging an employee of the month is good, better yet is rewarding your team members in the moment. Also enable employees to acknowledge one another for being a team player with whimsical “high five” trophies or tokens redeemable for office perks.
There are many ways to bring your team together, incorporate new team members and make sure everyone is focused on doing good work with and for good people.
Todd Hinson is owner of Allegra Marketing Print Mail in Rocky Mount.