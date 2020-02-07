A fourth man wanted in connection to a December bank robbery in Greenville was arrested last month, the Greenville Police Department reported on Thursday.
Joshua Jejuan Bailey, 25, of 3409 Serendipity Drive, Raleigh, is charged with conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon, three counts of second degree kidnapping, robbery with a dangerous weapon, assault by pointing a gun and going armed to the terror of the people.
Police said Bailey — along with Stanley Kearney of Kitrell, Cameron Evans of Henderson and Clifton Harris of Creedmoor — entered the BB&T located at 2475 Stantonsburg Road at 4:31 p.m. on Dec. 30 and demanded money at gunpoint.
The men got away an undisclosed amount of cash. No injuries were reported.
Kearney and Evans were arrested on Jan. 12 and Harris was arrested on Jan. 8.
The Greenville police major crimes unit, Greenville violent criminal apprehension team, SBI fugitive task force, the FBI and the Mebane Police Department participated in the investigation and arrests.
Arrests made in shooting
Two people are in the Pitt County Detention Center, both facing charges of attempted first-degree murder for their role in a December shooting, the Greenville Police Department reported on Thursday.
Brian Tyrone Martin, 40, of 426 Thornwood Lane, Youngsville, and Ronald Bland of Farmville allegedly shot at two people in a vehicle on Myrtle Street. The vehicle was damaged but no injuries were reported.
Martin is charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a felon.
He was jailed under a $1 million bond.
Booking details on Bland were not available.
Woman hurt at dog park
A Greenville woman suffered serious lacerations to her hand and thumb while trying to break up a dog fight on Tuesday evening at the off-leash dog park on Ash Street in Greenville.
Greenville Police Department spokeswoman Kristen Hunter said the 51-year-old woman was sent to Vidant Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.
Hunter said the woman was trying to stop her dog and another person’s dog from fighting when she was bitten on the hand.
Hunter said no criminal charges are expected in the case and no further details were available.
GREENVILLE
The police department released reports on Feb. 6 with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
- 1500 block Charles Boulevard, 7:52 p.m. Feb. 5: Bicycle valued at $500 stolen from home; lock sustained $50 in damages; investigation ongoing.
- 200 block Southwest Greenville Boulevard, 2 p.m. Feb. 5: $1,305 in cash stolen out of vehicle in parking lot; investigation ongoing.
Property damage
- 500 block Pitt-Greene Connector, 10:52 p.m. Dec. 13: Elevator control panel at University Edge apartments sustained $750 in damages; closed investigation; no crime.
PITT COUNTY
The sheriff’s office released reports on Feb. 6 with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
- 2100 block Old Creek Road, 10:41 a.m. Jan. 27: Trailer valued at $1,000 stolen from Old Creek Mini Storage; case inactive.
- 600 block Edwards Lane, 4:20 p.m. Feb. 5: Scrap metal with unknown value stolen from home; case active.
- 3700 block Black Jack-Simpson Road, 10:42 p.m. Feb. 5: 39-year-old woman’s home broken into by spouse; blunt object used; phone taken while woman was talking to 911 dispatch; no injuries reported; case active.
Property damage
- 4700 block N.C. 11 North, Bethel, 10:30 p.m. Feb. 3: Vehicle sustained $500 in damages after being keyed; case active.
- 1500 block Unity Lane, 10:04 p.m. Feb. 5: Vehicle tires sustained $750 after being slashed; case cleared; victim refused to cooperate.
- 4100 block N.C. 33 West, 3 a.m. Feb. 6: Cellphone sustained $140 in damages; case active.
- 3700 block Alvin Road, Grimesland, 12:52 p.m. Feb. 5: Vehicle sustained $200 in damages; case active.