A crash that injured a woman and killed her dog on March 26 is the latest incident to point out hazards on a stretch of 10th Street where safety has been a focus.
Sara Miner, 23, was crossing East 10th between Silver Maple Lane and Eastgate Drive about 5:30 p.m. with her golden retriever, a service dog, when they were struck by a hit-and-run driver who police said was drunk.
A crash report released this week said Miner and her dog were sent flying about 100 feet after the collision. Her dog landed in the eastbound lanes while she was thrown into the turn lane. A number of belongings, including bags, a phone, leash and shoe were knocked from Miner during the collision.
In a telephone interview on Wednesday Miner said she has had seven surgeries and been in “intense” pain since the collision. She will not be able to walk for three months.
“I hope he gets help and gets what he deserves,” Miner said. “Drunk driving is absurdly wrong. He could have walked from where he was. Campus isn’t that far. Uber is not that expensive. It’s a lot less expensive than court. It’s a lot less expensive than jail.”
Brandon Badik, 19, an ECU student from Highstown, New Jersey, made a left turn off of Silver Maple Lane and drove west on 10th toward campus. The report said his Dodge Charger hit Miner in the lefthand westbound lane at 45 mph, which is the speed limit at that location.
Officer J.C. Cranford wrote in his report that Badik was tracked by city and ECU cameras, and ECU police identified him. Badik told Cranford he knew he hit a pedestrian but got scared and drove straight back to his dorm, the report said.
He was charged with driving while impaired, driving after consuming under 21, and felony hit and run. He was jailed in lieu of a $10,000 bond and has since been released.
The section of 10th Street has raised safety concerns for years as residential and commercial areas have grown. Residents who live in the area will frequently cross 10th on foot to reach restaurants and retail outlets.
Infrastructure improvements have been a focal point for GPD, the N.C. Department of Transportation (NCDOT) and city engineers since 2015, when Samuel Mayo, a 19-year-old ECU engineering student from Wilson County, was struck and killed by a car while crossing 10th Street near Silver Maple Lane on his way from a friend’s apartment at 33 East to Copper Beech.
On May 3, 2016, 21-year-old Rodney Wesley Allen was killed in a two-car crash near the same intersection. A traffic light was installed there in July of 2016. A raised modular median and delineator were installed in 2020 farther east, between GK Cafe and Domino’s Pizza. A crosswalk is located there as well.
“We’ve worked really hard with NCDOT and the City of Greenville engineering department to make traffic improvements to that area,” said Kristen Hunter of the Greenville Police Department.
The area has continued to see a heavy flow of traffic, both vehicle and pedestrian. Four pedestrians were hit in 2018 between Greenville Boulevard and Copper Beech. In 2020, there was one in that same stretch. This year, there have been two.
“We have a substation right there so we see a lot of pedestrian traffic,” Hunter said. “It’s an area that has seen a focus of increased enforcement. I can also say that our traffic unit spends a lot of time in that area.”
The crosswalk is located near Harbor Pointe Lane, where Miner has an apartment. Hunter said she was sitting in the median near the crosswalk prior to the wreck, and an officer spoke to her at that time.
An hour later she was returning from shopping but was crossing from south to north closer to Eastgate Drive, not in the crosswalk, Hunter said.
The police department considers Badik’s impairment the primary factor in the wreck, Hunter said. Jaywalking is listed as a contributing factor even though North Carolina has no jaywalking statutes in place, she said.
“I think it really adds to the confusion for pedestrians and drivers,” Hunter said. “There’s not much requiring individuals to use crosswalks aside from the danger of being hit.”
While many believe that pedestrians always have the right of way, that is not the case.
“If they are not already in the crosswalk, they don’t have the right of way,” Hunter said.