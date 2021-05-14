A 17-year-old boy was shot in the stomach in the Kearny Park neighborhood in Greenville Friday afternoon, the Greenville Police Department reported.
The incident occurred about 2:45 p.m. in the 1800 block of Kennedy Circle, a news release from the department said. Kennedy Circle is located off of Howell Street near South Greenville Elementary School.
Officers discovered the teen suffering from a gunshot wound to the stomach. He was transported to Vidant Medical Center, the release said.
The department reported nothing about what led to the crime. It said the case is still under investigation but it appears to have been a "targeted incident."
The 4:30 p.m. release said officers located a vehicle of interest and detained three suspects. No further information was available late Friday.