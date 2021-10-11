Approximately 400 feet of copper wire was reported stolen from a Greenville business on Friday.
Greenville police responded at 9:03 a.m. to the commercial office of Coastal Agro Business, 3702 Evans St. near Regency Boulevard.
The report indicated that the wire was stolen following a break-in at the company’s commercial office. The wire is valued at $20,000.
It was last known to be secure at midnight on Sept. 24. The case is under further investigation.
GREENVILLE
The police department in other cases released reports with the following details and allegations: Break-ins, thefts
- 200 block Bent Creek Road, midnight, Oct. 6: vehicle found with doors, tailgate open at residence. Garage door opener valued at $100 missing; case active.
- 3900 block Sterling Pointe Drive, 1 a.m., Oct. 9: glass storm door damaged at residence; case inactive.
- 600 block West 14th Avenue, 10:59 p.m., Oct. 8: identity theft reported. Drug paraphernalia valued at $5 recovered; case cleared by arrest.
- 300 block Lindsay Drive, 5 a.m., Oct. 9: vehicle broken into at residence. Vehicle parts valued at $1,000 damaged, debit cards stolen; case inactive.
- 4600 E. 10th St., 6:56 p.m., Oct. 9: household goods, food valued at $148.85 stolen from Walmart; case closed by citation.
Assaults
- 744 S.W. Greenville Blvd., 1:04 p.m., Oct. 9: woman attacked with cutting instrument at Washington Crab. Beer glasses damaged; case closed by arrest.
- 1920 Smythewyck Drive, 1:03 a.m., Oct. 10: woman assaulted by unknown person at Tie Breakers; case closed by arrest.
PITT COUNTY
The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
- 499 N.C. 903 S., Ayden, 3:45 a.m., Oct. 8: break-in at Kash and Karry. $1,040 in cash stolen; case active.
- 200 block Marva Drive, Washington, 2:50 p.m., Oct. 3: handgun valued at $500 stolen from residence; case active.
- 1000 block N.C. 118, Grifton, noon, Oct. 5: vehicle broken into in parking lot. Weed eaters valued at $300 stolen; case active.
- 3300 block Old River Road, Greenville, 7:11 p.m., Oct. 8: burglary at residence; case active.
- 5200 Martin Luther King Jr. Hwy, Greenville, 7:52 p.m., Oct. 8: vehicle rims valued at $1,800 stolen from Hyster-Yale industrial site; case active.
100 block Pactolus Highway, Greenville, 10 p.m., Oct. 8: vehicle tampered with; case active.
- 2866 Seven Pines Road, Greenville, 3 p.m., Oct. 6: break-in at St. Peter’s Church of Christ; case active.
- 4600 block U.S. 13, Greenville, 8:55 a.m., Oct. 10: six catalytic converters valued at $600 reported stolen from vehicles on road; case active.
Assaults
- 4300 block Stokestown St. Johns Road, Ayden, 4:10 p.m., Oct. 9: woman threatened by acquaintance at residence; case cleared.
- 4000 block Moye Turnage Road, Farmville, 7:41 p.m., Oct. 9: woman receiving harassing phone calls from known person; case cleared.
- 9000 block County Home Road, Ayden, 11:3 p.m., Oct. 9: woman threatened by spouse at residence; case cleared.
- 1500 block Candlewick Drive, 1:27 a.m., Oct. 10: man assaulted with blunt object at residence; case active.