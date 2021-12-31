Area law enforcement saw a marked decrease in the number of shooting deaths in 2021, but eight people were killed including six younger than 25.
Of the deaths, seven were classified as homicides, according to the Greenville Police Department and the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office. One was self defense. In 2020, sheriff’s deputies investigated five deaths and police recorded 13.
Four homicides this year fell under the purview of the sheriff’s office, with one near Washington and three in the Greenville area.
- Marshayla Pasley, 20, was shot on Jan. 13 at her home at 2004 Long Drive near Old Fire Tower Road. Pasley’s child was also struck during the shooting and her boyfriend was in the residence at the time.
Deputies over the course of months arrested Shaquille Ali Pittman, 20, Tyquavious Cummings, 19, and Ja’keis Wiggins, 20, for the shooting. All three men were charged with first-degree murder and two counts of attempted first-degree murder.
Pittman’s girlfriend, Mackenzie Andrews, 21, was charged as an accessory to the murder and found to have contacted Pittman following her release on bond, violating release conditions.
- Stephon Smith, 28, was shot and killed in the 5700 block of Clarks Neck Road near Washington on Feb. 11. No arrest has been made.
- Shaolyn Godley, 20, was shot in the head and killed on U.S. 264 in the area of Staton Road on March 1. Passengers in a vehicle with Godley told deputies they were attempting to flee another vehicle that was firing at them.
Jyjuan Crawford, 19, and Deshawn Bryant, 21, were later arrested in Georgia and extradited to Pitt County for murder charges in Godley’s death. Both men face a charge of first-degree murder and two counts of attempted first-degree murder.
- Edmond Moore Jr., 36, of Aurora, was involved in a car crash on April 8 in the 2800 block of King Farm Road in western Pitt County. Moore had been ejected from his vehicle and was found to have gunshot wounds.
Jimmie Speight, 27, of Farmville was arrested for the shooting and faces a charge of first-degree murder and shooting into an occupied vehicle.
The Greenville Police Department investigated four shooting deaths:
- Shaquille Streeter, 28, was shot and killed on Jan. 14 at an apartment at 113 Concord Drive in Greenville. An investigation found the shooting to be in self defense. The name of the individual who fired the gun was not released.
- Latrell Heath, 21, was shot to death on May 27 outside the Dollar General at 3100 Stantonsburg Road. His brother, Kevion, was injured in the same shooting. Darrell Kendrick, 20, of Winterville, faces a charge of first-degree murder and a count of attempted first-degree murder for the incident.
- Ariana Hagen, 24, was killed on Aug. 27 at 624 Legacy Court in the Legacy at Fire Tower complex south of Bayswater Road. A cause of death was not released. Hagen’s live-in boyfriend, Joshua Kreger, was arrested on an open count of murder in relation to her death.
- Lemonte Anderson, 22, of Goldsboro was found shot to death in a parked car at The Davis Apartments at 3615 E. 10th St., on Nov. 10. No arrest has been made.