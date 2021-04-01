A months-long investigation led to the arrest of a 67-year-old woman, the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office reported Wednesday.
According to a news release, Gloria Daniels of Grimesland was served warrants by the agency’s special operations unit on Tuesday.
The release said that the investigation dealt with the sale and delivery of narcotics. Daniels was charged with four counts of possession with intent to sell or deliver cocaine, two counts of maintaining a vehicle, dwelling or place for the sale of a controlled substance and three counts of conspiring to sell or deliver cocaine.
She was released on a $180,000 bond.
PITT COUNTY
The sheriff’s office released reports on other cases with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
- 4967 N.C. 33 East, Greenville, 9:49 a.m., March 30: all-terrain vehicle valued at $12,000 stolen from East Carolina Power Sports, Inc; case active.
- 569 Irish Lane, 12:18 a.m., March 31: break-in at Integrity Church; case active.
- 4700 block Weyerhaeuser Road, Ayden, 6:27 p.m, March 30: tractor valued at $8,000 stolen from residence; case active.
- 2700 block Briery Swamp Road, Stokes, 2:48 p.m, March 30: juvenile threatened by unknown person; case active.
Assaults
- 1300 block Grace Street, Greenville, 1:57 a.m., March 31: woman assaulted by boyfriend at residence; case active.
- 1500 block Van Ness Avenue, Greenville, 6:48 p.m,. March 30: man threatened at residence; case cleared.
- 3500 block N.C. 30, Stokes, 5:15 p.m, March 30: woman assaulted by close friend at residence; case active.
- 3910 U.S. 264 East, Greenville, 3:17 p.m., March 30: boots valued at $189.95 stolen from 264 Shoes and Apparel; case active.
GREENVILLE
The Greenville Police Department released reports with the following details and allegations:
Shots fired
Officers responded to a report of possible shots fired in Greenville Heights Tuesday evening.
A group of people outside a residence at the 200 block of Hudson Street told officers they had been shot at by an individual in a vehicle. The report was made at 8:23 p.m.
The department reported that there were no injuries at the scene and no shell casings were found. The case is under investigation.
Break ins, thefts
- 300 block Biltmore Street, 12:56 p.m., March 30: motor vehicle broken into on road. $100 cash reported stolen; case inactive.
- 1200 block Red Banks Road, 1:19 p.m., March 30: woman’s identity reported stolen; case active.
- 2100 County Home Road, 3:52 a.m., March 30: alcoholic beverages valued at $33.78 stolen from Sheetz; case closed by arrest.
Assaults
- 200 block West Gum Road, 6:54 p.m., March 30: woman assaulted by known person at residence; case active.
- 120 E. Fifth St., 2:30 a.m., March 31: woman assaulted by unknown person at 5th Street Distillery; case active.