A Greenville man was charged with cruelty to animals after officers conducting a gang investigation seized a puppy that had been abused, the Greenville Police Department reported on Friday.
A post on the department’s Facebook page said officers with the Gang Unit were executing a search warrant at 206 W. Gum St. on Jan. 29 when they located a puppy that looked as though his ears had been cut off with a pair of scissors or other sharp instrument.
The dog was seized and taken to the emergency vet, the post said. Upon an examination, the vet said it looked as though the dog’s ears were superglued to his temples after they were cut.
The dog’s owner, Tony Lopez, was charged on Monday with one count of felony cruelty to animal. He already was booked into the Pitt County Detention center on Jan. 29 on gang and drug charges.
The police department reported the dog’s wounds have been treated and will remain in the care of Animal Protective Service for the immediate future.
Woman hurt at dog park
A Greenville woman suffered serious lacerations to her hand and thumb while trying to break up a dog fight on Tuesday evening at the off-leash dog park on Ash Street in Greenville.
Police spokeswoman Kristen Hunter said the 51-year-old woman was sent to Vidant Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.
Hunter said the woman was trying to stop her dog and another person’s dog from fighting when she was bitten on the hand.
Hunter said no criminal charges are expected in the case.
GREENVILLE
The police department released reports on Feb. 6 with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
- 1500 block Charles Boulevard, 7:52 p.m. Feb. 5: Bicycle valued at $500 stolen from home; lock sustained $50 in damages; investigation ongoing.
- 200 block Southwest Greenville Boulevard, 2 p.m. Feb. 5: $1,305 in cash stolen out of vehicle in parking lot; investigation ongoing.
Property damage
- 500 block Pitt-Greene Connector, 10:52 p.m. Dec. 13: Elevator control panel at University Edge apartments sustained $750 in damages; closed investigation; no crime.
PITT COUNTY
Teen charged
An 18-year-old Greenville resident has been arrested on charges he sexually abused a child, the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office reported on Friday.
Barrett Anderson Smith, 18, was arrested on Thursday after an investigation by the Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit and the Pitt County Department of Social Services, a news release said.
Social Services contacted the sheriff’s office on Jan. 31 regarding the possible abuse of a minor, the release said. Further details regarding the allegation were not provided.
Smith, 1925 Chavis Court, was charged with felony indecent liberties with a child, felony statutory sex offense with a child by an adult, and felony crime against nature.
Smith was been booked into the Pitt County Detention Center under a $100,000 secured bond. An investigation is ongoing.
Drug Arrest
A 47-year-old Greenville man has been arrested on drug charges after a two-month effort by the sheriff’s Special Investigations Unit, according to a release from the sheriff’s office.
James Lee Ward was arrested on Wednesday after deputies executed a search warrant at his residence at 3224 Seymour St. Deputies seized about a half ounce of cocaine with a street value of $800. Drug paraphernalia and $685 in cash also were seized.
Ward was charged with three counts of possession with the intent to sell and deliver cocaine and three counts of maintaining a dwelling for the sale of controlled substances.
He was booked into the Pitt County Detention Center under a $75,000 secured bond.
Break-ins, thefts
The sheriff’s office released reports on Feb. 6 with the following details and allegations in other cases:
- 2100 block Old Creek Road, 10:41 a.m. Jan. 27: Trailer valued at $1,000 stolen from Old Creek Mini Storage; case inactive.
- 600 block Edwards Lane, 4:20 p.m. Feb. 5: Scrap metal with unknown value stolen from home; case active.
- 3700 block Black Jack-Simpson Road, 10:42 p.m. Feb. 5: 39-year-old woman’s home broken into by spouse; blunt object used; phone taken while woman was talking to 911 dispatch; no injuries reported; case active.
Property damage
- 4700 block N.C. 11 North, Bethel, 10:30 p.m. Feb. 3: Vehicle sustained $500 in damages after being keyed; case active.
- 1500 block Unity Lane, 10:04 p.m. Feb. 5: Vehicle tires sustained $750 after being slashed; case cleared; victim refused to cooperate.
- 4100 block N.C. 33 West, 3 a.m. Feb. 6: Cellphone sustained $140 in damages; case active.
- 3700 block Alvin Road, Grimesland, 12:52 p.m. Feb. 5: Vehicle sustained $200 in damages; case active.