The Greenville Police Department called the death of an 8-year-old who shot himself with an unattended weapon “a tragic accident.”
The department issued a news release on its Facebook page on Thursday that said the incident occurred at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday in the 1100 block of Van Dyke Street, which is in the East Meadowbrook neighborhood in north Greenville.
The boy, who has not been identified, was alone in a family member’s parked vehicle, the release said. He was shot in the abdomen when an unsecured firearm discharged as he handled it, it said.
The child was taken to Vidant Medical Center where he died from his injuries at 5 a.m. Thursday morning. The incident remains under investigation.
A case report on the incident had not been filed as of Friday. A request for further information about the incident and possible charges was not answered on Friday.
North Carolina law regulates the storage of firearms to protect minors. It says people who store them in a way that children can access them can be charged with a misdemeanor if the child harms himself.