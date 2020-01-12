Two more suspects in a December bank robbery in Greenville are now in custody, the Greenville Police Department reported Sunday.
Stanley Kearney of Kittrell and Cameron Evans of Henderson are among three people police believe robbed the BB&T on Stantonsburg Road about 4:30 p.m. Dec. 30, a department news release said.
Kearney was arrested Friday by the Jones County Sheriff’s Office after a high speed chase, spokeswoman Kristen Hunter said. His car was stopped during an investigation unrelated to the robbery.
Evans was arrested on Friday by the Vance County Sheriff’s Office after turning himself in, Hunter reported.
A third suspect, Clifton Harris, of Creedmoor was arrested about Jan. 8 in Wake County.
Three men entered the Greenville bank and demanded money at gunpoint, according to police. They got away with an undisclosed amount of cash; no injuries were reported
The Greenville police major crimes unit, Greenville violent criminal apprehension team, SBI fugitive task force, the FBI and the Mebane Police Department participated in the investigation and arrests.