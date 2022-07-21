...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO
8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 111 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of eastern North Carolina.
* WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 8 PM EDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
Alleged secret peeper, thief arrested in Pitt County
A Greenville man accused of spying on, and photographing, women and a juvenile in various states of undress and stealing from his employer was charged by the Pitt County Sheriff's Office last week.
A release said the residence of Eric Zobre, 39, of 4101 Elkin Ridge Road, was searched under warrant by the sheriff's office leading to the discovery of a camera and other electronic devices, as well as various suspicious items matching ones believed to belong to Zobre's employer, Grady White Boats.
The electronics were found to hold "numerous images of women in various states of undress," the release said, and investigation by Pitt County detectives and Atlantic Beach Police connected them to multiple female victims who'd been secretly photographed in bathrooms. One victim was a juvenile.
The devices had photos from previous romantic partners of Zobre's, matching pictures a witness had described being shown by Zobre to humiliate her.
The witness had come forward to report Zobre's photos, peeping and thefts after in December Zobre was found to be in violation of a domestic violence protective order for drinking alcohol in spite of a court order and arrested.
Grady White Boats confirmed the items in Zobre's residence matched items apparently stolen from their business, the release said.
Zobre on July 15 was arrested on charges of; two counts of secret peeping; nine counts possession of images from secret peeping; disclosure of private images; third degree sexual exploitation of minor; larceny by employee; and two counts of violation of domestic violence protective order. Those charges are between Pitt and Carteret Counties
Zobre was booked into the Pitt County Detention Center, where he remains under a $1.375 million secured bond. Additional charges may be pending and anyone with information is urged to call (252) 830-4141.