A Greenville man accused of spying on, and photographing, women and a juvenile in various states of undress and stealing from his employer was charged by the Pitt County Sheriff's Office last week.

A release said the residence of Eric Zobre, 39, of 4101 Elkin Ridge Road, was searched under warrant by the sheriff's office leading to the discovery of a camera and other electronic devices, as well as various suspicious items matching ones believed to belong to Zobre's employer, Grady White Boats.

