Bless the heart of your newspaper. We all are witnessing its slow demise. Your AP story twisting Trump’s words will only make it quicker.
BYH to the reader who claims he is no danger to others by not wearing a mask at the grocery store. Does he understand that people can be infectious to others even without symptoms? By not wearing a mask even if he is asymptomatic he increases the risk to the grocery store workers, the customers and the health care workers who will see increased volumes due to his carelessness!
By midweek, COVID-19 will have caused as many American fatalities in less than three months as happened in the decade-long Vietnam War. And we are only beginning to understand the lingering medical problems that it may cause in survivors. No BYH to those selfish and short-sighted souls who grouse at the comparatively brief disruptions and ignore sensible safety precautions.
Bless the heart of the Democrats that want to implode our economy. You hate the president so much that you would sacrifice everything we have worked for over 200 years just to get Donald Trump out of office. Shame!
To BYH contributor that wants people to “show a little human decency and class” in regard to Trump comments: The problem is that he is a “vile, disrespectful, nasty” person that denigrates the office. I’m sure you are a nice person that would never cheat on three spouses, grab a person by the genitals, lie constantly, disparage war heroes or their families, fake Christian beliefs, etc. Why do you support such an awful man?
Bless our hearts. Trump asks researchers if disinfectant might be used for coronavirus treatment and should it be researched. Just think some idiot (really a genius) thought about using rat poison as an anti-coagulant (Wayfarin) for preventing blood clots. It has saved multitudes of lives. Approved by FDA for use in humans in 1954. Are you not glad we have people with hair-brained ideas.
BOH, as of Sunday, there have been 8,700 cases of COVID-19 in North Carolina. Meanwhile, for the past month, the other 10,991,300 of us are locked down, missing school, and losing businesses and income. Think about that.
I don’t wear a mask. I don’t wear rubber gloves. I walk the wrong way down the supermarket aisle. I’m not worried about “the Virus,” I’m protected by Norton Antivirus.
Bless your heart Vidant for furloughing your employees for two-week shifts and not giving them the option of choosing not taking pay but making them use all their PTO. Many people had plans this year and you have taken that option away from them.
