An armed robber held two employees at gunpoint and stole cash from the Stein Mart on Friday, the Greenville Police Department reported.
The incident happened at 10:16 a.m. at the store, 115 Red Banks Road, according to a case report release on Monday. No one was hurt.
The suspect entered the store, held two workers at gunpoint and demanded money, department spokeswoman Kristen Hunter said. The suspect got away with an undisclosed amount of cash.
Officers are reviewing cameras in the area, Hunter said. A detailed description of the suspect is not available. The investigation is ongoing.
GREENVILLE
The police department released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
- 1800 block Bradford Drive, 8:30 p.m. Sept. 26-4:23 a.m. Sept. 27: wallet and firearms valued at $2,100 stolen; investigation is ongoing.
- 1500 block Bridle Circle, 11:07 a.m. Sept. 25: vehicle valued at $4,000 stolen, later recovered; case cleared by arrest.
- 2000 block Cherrytree Lane, 1 p.m. Sept. 25-12:20 p.m. Sept. 27: power tools valued at $140 stolen; investigation ongoing.
- 2100 block Montclair Drive, 1:30 p.m. Sept. 26: saw valued at $400 stolen; investigation ongoing.
- 600 block Southwest Greenville Boulevard, 7-10:23 p.m. Sept. 26: handgun valued at $650 stolen; investigation ongoing.
- 300 block South Woodlawn Avenue, 10 p.m. Sept. 26-10:43 a.m. Sept. 27: $10 in cash stolen; investigation ongoing.
- 210 S.W. Greenville Blvd., 9:22-11:10 a.m. Sept. 27: electronics valued at $830 stolen from Walmart; investigation ongoing.
- 710 S.W. Greenville Blvd., 12:10-1:34 p.m. Sept. 27: food valued at $28 stolen from Cracker Barrel; investigation ongoing.
- 2100 County Home Road, 1:04 p.m. Sept. 27: motor oil valued at $4 stolen from Sheetz; investigation ongoing.
- 210 S.W. Greenville Blvd., 2:50 p.m. Sept. 27: household goods valued at $440 stolen from Walmart, later recovered; case cleared by citation.
- 2800 block Ellsworth Drive, 6:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Sept. 28: blue tent valued at $50 stolen; investigation ongoing.
- 2400 block County Home Road, 2:20 p.m. Sept. 28: AirPods valued at $120 stolen; investigation ongoing.
- 3200 S. Memorial Drive, 1 p.m. Sept. 28: vehicle parts valued at a total of $45 stolen from Auto Pro; case inactive.
- 210 S.W. Greenville Blvd., 5:35 p.m. Sept. 29: various merchandise valued at $222 stolen from Walmart, later recovered; case cleared by citation.
- 3211 S. Memorial Drive, 8 p.m. Sept. 28-4:01 p.m. Sept. 29: vehicle valued at $8,400 stolen from Doug Henry; investigation ongoing.
- 500 block South Memorial Drive, 12:31 a.m. Sept. 29: vehicle and iPhone valued at a total of $15,600 stolen; investigation ongoing.
- 100 block Kristin Drive, 12:30 p.m. Sept. 29: iPhone valued at $250 stolen; case inactive.
- 3101 E. 10th St., 5:40 p.m. Sept. 29: household goods valued at $324 stolen from Walgreens; investigation ongoing.
- 100 block West Victoria Court, 6:45 p.m. Sept. 29-6:54 a.m. Sept. 30: vehicle registration valued at $10 stolen; case inactive.
- 1900 block Hyde Drive, 10 p.m. Sept. 29-8:20 a.m. Sept. 30: wallet valued at $15 stolen; investigation ongoing.
Assaults
- 2200 block Brookville Drive, 12:37 a.m. Sept. 25: woman assaulted by spouse; case inactive.
- 700 block Fleming Street, 4:15 a.m. Sept. 26: man assaulted; case inactive.
- 3900 block Sterling Pointe Drive, 5:58 p.m. Sept. 28: woman assaulted by known person; case inactive.
- 4400 block Bostic Drive, 6:33 p.m. Sept. 28: man assaulted by known person; case inactive.
- 1900 block Rosemont Drive, 11:07 p.m. Sept. 28: man assaulted, suffered minor injury; case inactive.
PITT COUNTY
The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
- 2300 block Bell Arthur Road, Greenville, 10:07 p.m. Sept. 26: $140 in cash stolen; case active.
- 4500 block N.C. 43 South, Greenville, 10 a.m. Sept. 24-2:50 p.m. Sept. 25: storage unit broken into, power tools valued at $1,150 stolen; case active.
- 1500 block Old Fire Tower Road, Greenville, 11 p.m. Sept. 2-8:08 a.m. Sept. 28: $50 in cash stolen; case active.
- 1800 block Tupelo Lane, Greenville, noon Sept. 26-2:56 a.m. Sept. 29: lawn chairs valued at $200 stolen; case clear.
- 100 block Staton Court, Greenville, 9:20 p.m. Sept. 28-4:35 p.m. Sept. 29: copper items valued at $600 stolen; case active.
Assaults
- 124 New Hope Road, Greenville, 7:45 a.m. Sept. 26: detention officer assaulted at Pitt County Detention Center; case active.
- 7000 block N.C. 33 East, Grimesland, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 27: man assaulted by spouse with blunt object, suffered minor injury; case active.
- 3700 block Azalea Street, Greenville, 1:17 a.m. Sept. 27: woman assaulted; case cleared.
- 5400 block Oakley Road, Robersonville, 4:15 p.m. Sept. 28: man assaulted; case cleared.
- 2200 block Chinquapin Road, Farmville, 6:24 p.m. Sept. 28: man assaulted, suffered minor injury; case active.
- 1700 block Robert Drive, Greenville, 11:46 a.m. Sept. 29: woman assaulted; case active.
- 2000 block Randolph Court, Greenville, 11 p.m. Sept. 29: man assaulted by acquaintance; case cleared.