An investigation is continuing into an early morning robbery at a Memorial Drive restaurant where a man stole more than $4,000, according to Greenville Police Department reports.
The incident occurred at 5:20 a.m. Sunday at the Cookout at 711 S. Memorial Drive. A man entered through an open door, displayed a gun and demanded money, police spokeswoman Kristen Hunter said.
The incident report said a handgun was used as a weapon, and $4,366 in cash was stolen.
The suspect is described as black, 5 feet, 9 inches tall and about 180 pounds. He was wearing all black, Hunter said.
No one was hurt. The investigation is ongoing.
GREENVILLE
The department released reports with the following details and allegations:
Assaults
3435 S. Memorial Drive, 1:15 a.m. Sept. 15: woman assaulted by known person; case cleared by arrest.
1600 block Norcott Circle, 1:51 p.m. Sept. 15: man assaulted by known person with knife or cutting instrument; case cleared by arrest.
3400 block South Memorial Drive, 1:15 a.m. Sept. 15: woman assaulted by known person; case cleared by arrest.
2700 block East 10th Street, 2:43 a.m. Sept. 15: man assaulted with blunt object; investigation ongoing.
- 3000 block Kingston Circle, 2:50 a.m. Sept. 10: man assaulted with knife or cutting instrument; investigation ongoing.
- 700 block Vanderbilt Lane, 12:33 a.m. Sept. 10: woman assaulted by spouse by pointing handgun; investigation ongoing.
PITT COUNTY
The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
- 5000 block Emma Cannon Road, Ayden, 2:30 a.m. Aug. 22-4:25 p.m. Sept. 15: metal gate posts valued at $500 damaged, trail camera memory card valued at $25 stolen; case cleared.
- 3600 block N.C. 43 North, Greenville, 5:40 p.m. Sept. 15: power tools valued at $200 stolen; case active.
Assaults
6000 block Marvin Taylor Road, Grifton, 2-5:24 a.m. Sept. 15: woman assaulted by ex-spouse; case active.