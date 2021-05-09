Law enforcement is looking for a suspect who pulled a gun and stole a purse from a person near Lewis Street near ECU's campus early Sunday.
The incident occurred about 3 a.m. in the area of East Third and Lewis streets, according to an alert from the East Carolina University Police Department.
The suspect was described as a black male, in his early 20s, wearing a black hoodie and armed with a black handgun. Information about the victim was not provided.
The suspect reportedly stole a black purse containing personal items. The suspect was last seen running north toward First Street and then east towards Elm Street.
Police saturated the area looking for the man but did not locate him, an alert said. They determined the threat was not an ongoing threat.
This incident continues to be investigated and the agencies continue searching for the suspect.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Greenville police at 252-329-4315. Information can be provided anonymously to CrimeStoppers at 252-758-7777 or use LiveSafe tips to anonymously report information.
Police encouraged residents to remain aware of their surroundings at all times. Report any suspicious or criminal activity as soon as possible.