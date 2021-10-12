Police are investigating an armed robbery at a Greenville convenience store on Monday night that led to the theft of over $3,000 worth of merchandise.
An incident report said the Greenville Police Department received a report of an armed robbery at 10:54 p.m. from the Pirates Convenience Store on 3209 S. Memorial Drive. The incident report said that a suspect was armed with a handgun.
Listed as stolen on the report were $2,200 cash, 10 packs of cigarettes valued at $750 and a Samsung Galaxy S20 smart phone valued at $700.
The case is listed as under further investigation.
GREENVILLE
The police department in other cases released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break ins, thefts
- 4000 block Cobblestone Drive, 9:50 p.m., Oct. 11: vehicle tampered with at residence; case active.
PITT COUNTY
The Pitt County Sheriff's Office released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break ins, thefts
- 1400 block Covenant Lane, Greenville, 10:30 a.m., Oct. 11: jewelry valued at $7,000 stolen from residence. Owner said the items were last known to be secure at 10 p.m., Sept. 18; case active.
- 6800 block West Wilson Street, Fountain 12:59 p.m., Oct. 4: fraud in the amount of $438.68 reported; case active.
- 400 block Northwest Acres Drive, Greenville, 5 p.m., Oct. 8: dirt bike valued at $500 stolen from residential property; case active.
- 2200 block Oakley Road, Stokes, 1:47 p.m., Oct. 11: Honda 420 Rancher four-wheeler valued at $14,000 stolen from residence; case active.
Assaults
- 1200 block Grimesland Bridge Road at U.S. 264 East, 4:17 p.m., Oct. 11: man threatened by known person at residence; case cleared.