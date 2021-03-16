Greenville police have made an arrest in a shooting that occurred in December at Midtown Grocery, report said.
Daquav’us Atkinson, 20, of 120 W. Victoria Court, Greenville was arrested by the Greenville Police Department at 2 p.m. Friday on a charge of attempted first-degree murder. The incident leading to his arrest took place on Dec. 6, 2020.
Reports indicated that Atkinson had exchanged fire with another man outside the grocery following a verbal altercation between a group of people. The gunfire was detected by the ShotSpotter system, which uses listening devices to triangulate the location of gunfire.
Atkinson and another man, 22-year-old D’angelo Wooten of Greenville, were reported to be at Vidant Medical Center with serious injuries the same day.
On an incident report from Dec. 6, Atkinson is listed as a victim in the crime. No information has come forth about charges against the other shooter in the incident. The other victim was Dontrell Monk of Greenville.
Atkinson was arrested in the 100 block of Brownlea Drive.
Atkinson is facing two charges of attempted murder, two charges of assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill or seriously injure and two counts of felony discharging of a weapon into an occupied property causing serious bodily injury for firing into a Buick LeSabre.
Atkinson’s first appearance took place at the Pitt County Detention Center on Monday. He is being held on a $1 million bond.
GREENVILLE
The police department in other cases released reports with the following details and information.
Break-ins, thefts
- 210 S.W. Greenville Blvd., 3:31 p.m., March 13: food valued at $54.44 stolen from Walmart; case closed by citation.
- 1500 block Charles Boulevard, 4:27 a.m., March 13: black 2015 Honda Civic valued at $20,000 stolen from parking lot; case active.
- 3100 block Riggs Lane, 10:46 a.m., March 13: white 2012 Toyota Sienna valued at $12,000 stolen from residence; case active.
Assaults
- 2000 block Copper Beech Way, 10:06 p.m., March 13: woman assaulted by acquaintance at residence; case closed by arrest.
- 3200 block Moseley Drive, 12:03 p.m., March 14: woman assaulted at residence. Conflicting reports; case inactive.
PITT COUNTY
The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office reported the following:
Break-ins, thefts
- 200 block Andrew Lane, Greenville, 10:25 a.m., March 12: man defrauded of $1,600 through financial card scam; case active.
- 800 block Dusty Lane, Greenville, 4:24 p.m., March 12: break in at residence; case active.
- 400 block Barrus Construction Road, Greenville, 5:30 p.m., March 12: break-in at residence; valuables valued at $1,700 stolen; case active.
- 500 block Rustic Lane, Greenville, 9:18 p.m., March 12: burglary at residence; damages to home estimated at $700; case active.
- 6100 block North Highland Boulevard, Grifton, 10:44 a.m., March 13: fishing rods valued at $400 stolen from residence; case active.
- 2300 block Vicky Lane, Greenville, 7:32 p.m., March 13: bike valued at $100 stolen from residence; case active.
- 3400 block Old River Road, Greenville, 12:46 p.m., March 14: cellphone valued at $850 stolen from residence; case active.
- 2200 block Alvah Drive, Greenville, 5:42 p.m. March 14: cooler valued at $78 stolen from residence; case active.
Assaults
- 5659 N.C. 11, Bethel, 11:19 a.m., March 12: juvenile threatened at North Pitt High School.
- 1300 block Collins Street, Greenville, 11:58 p.m., March 12: parent assaulted by adult child at residence; case closed.
- 1500 block Van Ness Avenue, Greenville, 6:58 a.m., March 13: man threatened by neighbor; case active.
- 1000 block East Hanrahan Road, Ayden, 8:26 p.m., March 13: woman assaulted at residence; case closed.
- 300 block Homestead Drive, Greenville, 11:35 p.m., March 13: woman assaulted by known person; case active.
- 4200 block Dennis McLawhorn Road, Ayden, 7:26 a.m., March 14: woman assaulted by boyfriend at residence; case active.
- 3800 block Azalea Street, Greenville, 4:36 p.m. March 14: man assaulted at residence; case active.
- 1600 block Pactolus Highway, Greenville, 7:16 p.m., March 14: woman assaulted by boyfriend; case active.
- 2200 block Papas Place, Greenville, 9:11 p.m., March 14: man assaulted by known person at residence; case closed.