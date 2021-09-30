An arrest has been made in an armed robbery that took place near East Carolina University’s campus on Monday night.
The Greenville Police Department announced that David McLawhorn, 30, of 403 Wyatt St., Greenville, was identified as a suspect and arrested early on Thursday.
The robbery was reported at about 1 a.m. on Saturday at The Province apartments off of Charles Boulevard, near East Carolina University’s campus. The department clarified on Thursday that the robbery took place in a gravel parking lot near the intersection of 14th Street and Charles Boulevard. The victim ran to The Province to report the incident.
At the time of the robbery, witnesses told police that a suspect reportedly fled south on Charles on a bicycle.
McLawhorn was arrested and charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of stolen property. He was jailed in the Pitt County Detention Center under a $300,000 secured bond.
McLawhorn previously was sentenced to nine years and eight days in prison for second-degree murder in 2009.