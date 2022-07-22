Akyree Ronnell Collins-Smith, 23

 Contributed photo

AYDEN — An arrest has been made in the shooting deaths of two men in Ayden Wednesday.

A release from the Ayden Police Department Friday morning said that Akyree Ronnell Collins-Smith, 23, of Greenville was located by the Durham Police Department and taken into custody. Cpl. Jenny Smith confirmed that Collins-Smith was arrested Friday morning.

