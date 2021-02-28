A months-long drug trafficking investigation has led to the arrest of a Greenville man.
Alfonso Leonard Jones Jr., 44, was the subject of a five-month investigation by the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office into the trafficking of heroin and fentanyl. The investigation wrapped up on Thursday.
Jones was arrested during a traffic stop on Whichard Road when deputies discovered 31 grams of suspected fentanyl and an undisclosed amount of marijuana.
Throughout the investigation, detectives seized approximately 40 grams of suspected fentanyl and two guns.
Jones was detained at the Pitt County Detention Center under a $1.5 million secured bond. He is charged with:
- Level III trafficking in an opiate by possession;
- Level III trafficking in an opiate by transportation;
- Level I trafficking of heroin by possession;
- Level I trafficking of heroin by transportation;
- Six counts of possession with the intent to sell/deliver heroin;
- Possession with the intent to sell/deliver cocaine;
- Two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon;
- Possession with the intent to sell/deliver marijuana;
- Two counts of maintaining a vehicle for the sale of a controlled substance;
- Three counts of possession of drug paraphernalia.
Pitt County
Break-ins, thefts
- 500 block Crestline Boulevard, Greenville, 2:18 p.m., Feb. 25: man defrauded of $4,777.58; case active.
- 1700 Black Jack- Simpson Road, Greenville, 10:41 a.m., Feb. 25: man defrauded of $200; case active.
- 4800 block N.C. 222, Fountain, 6:14 p.m, Feb. 25: break-in at residence by ex-partner; case closed by arrest.
- 2900 block N.C. 121, Farmville, 2:50 a.m. Feb. 26: tools valued at $200 stolen from residence.
Assaults
- 2006 Worthington Road, Greenville, 8:34 a.m., Feb. 25: teacher threatened with a cutting instrument at D.H. Conley High School; case active.
- 1100 block Fairbanks Court, Greenville, 7:54 a.m., Feb. 25: woman assaulted by boyfriend at residence; case closed.
- 5500 Clarks Neck Road, Washington, 2:02 p.m, Feb. 25: acquaintance pulled gun on a man in a residence; case active.
- 1400 block Archers Way, Grimesland, 11:20 p.m., Feb. 25: woman assaulted by child; case active.
- 2900 block Portertown Road, Greenville, 2:59 p.m., Feb. 25: man threatened by child at residence; case active
- 500 block Bronty Road, Greenville, 9:39 p.m., Feb. 25: handgun discharged into residence occupied by man and woman; casings found at the scene; case active.
Greenville
Break ins, thefts
- 1826 E. Arlington Blvd., 6:32 p.m., Feb. 25: six 24 packs of beer valued at $95.88 stolen from Walmart Neighborhood Market. Products recovered; case inactive.
Assaults
- 600 block Glendale Drive, 8:29 p.m., Feb. 25: woman assaulted in street; case active.