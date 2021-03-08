A Greenville man has been arrested in connection with a string of vehicle break-ins last year in the Arbor Hills neigborhood.
Jordan Taeshawn Ross, 21, of 803 Peed Drive, was arrested March 3 by detectives with the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office. Ross was connected to incidents that occurred on Dec. 12 where weapons and other items were stolen from vehicles.
According to incident reports that correspond with Ross’ warrants, vehicles were entered in the 400 block of Arbor Drive in Eastern Pines. Two loaded handguns valued at $960 and a bolt action rifle valued at $1,000 were stolen. In the same incident, holsters and spare magazines were also reported stolen.
The other corresponding incident took place in the 4400 block of Eastern Pines Road where the victim reported a handgun valued at $150 and knife valued at $50 were stolen from a vehicle.
Ross was charged with four counts of breaking or entering motor vehicles, four counts of misdemeanor larceny, two counts of attempted breaking or entering of a motor vehicle, four counts of larceny of a firearm, three counts of possession of a stolen firearm and three counts of possession of a firearm by a felon. He is also being held on unrelated charges.
Ross has previously been convicted of vehicle break ins in July of 2018 and receiving stolen goods in Oct. 2019.
He was jailed under a $275,000 bond at the Pitt County Detention Center.