GOP Convention 11

A total of 12 weapons were stolen from the Greenville Convention Center during a gun show in June.

 Deborah Griffin Daily Reflector

A former employee of the Greenville Convention Center has been charged with the theft of nine firearms from a dealer at a gun show in June, authorities confirmed this week.

Christopher Balijah Smith, 21, of 4133 Kittrell Farm Drive, was charged with nine counts of felony larceny of a firearm on Aug. 1 related to the theft, according to warrants and court records.


Contact Pat Gruner at pgruner@reflector.com and (252)-329-9566.