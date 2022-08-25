A former employee of the Greenville Convention Center has been charged with the theft of nine firearms from a dealer at a gun show in June, authorities confirmed this week.
Christopher Balijah Smith, 21, of 4133 Kittrell Farm Drive, was charged with nine counts of felony larceny of a firearm on Aug. 1 related to the theft, according to warrants and court records.
He was arrested when he appeared in Pitt County District Court on other charges, according to Greenville Police Department spokeswoman Kristen Hunter.
Smith is accused of stealing an AR-15 and eight handguns from Alice Norment of Southern Caliber Creations. A total of 12 weapons were stolen from Norment.
Norment initially reported the guns stolen to police on July 18 after she was notified the department had recovered three weapons registered to her during separate arrests.
Information about how police connected Smith to the theft was not available. It is unclear if police suspect him of providing stolen weapons to individuals found to be in possession of the weapons that alerted police and Norment to the theft.
On June 17, Kevin Hamilton was arrested in the 2500 block of Jefferson Drive for carrying a concealed Smith & Wesson M&P Shield handgun registered to Norment.
Quajean Tylek Taft, 22, was arrested for possession of a firearm by a felon on June 12 at 500 Evans St. He had a Glock 9mm registered to Norment.
Information about the third weapon was not available.
In all, the 12 guns in total were valued at $8,900. The PSA AK-556 AR-15 rifle was the most expensive of the weapons, valued at $1,200. The others are an assortment of Glock 9mm and Smith & Wesson 9mm handguns.
The Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms said that it is not uncommon for a theft to be reported after the fact, as Norment did. A federal firearm licensee (FFL) is not typically penalized or sanctioned when their guns are stolen, so long as they report the thefts promptly.
"ATF routinely encounters thefts from FFLs in which even the FFL isn’t aware of the theft until a later date, for example when the firearm is traced or an inventory at the FFL discloses it," said Corey B. Ray, public information officer with the ATF's Charlotte field office.
"ATF works with our FFLs to share and implement best practices designed to better protect their inventory," Ray said. "When firearms are stolen from a licensee, ATF’s priority is to coordinate with both the business and local law enforcement partners to locate and recover the firearms if possible."
Ray did not provide the date Norment reported the guns stolen to ATF since the case is active and ongoing.
Smith has pending charges for possession of stolen firearms, according to the Pitt County Courthouse's online calendar. He is expected to appear in court in September.
He has been released from the Pitt County Detention Center on bond since his arrest. A booking photo was not available
The Greenville Police Department has investigated at least eight larceny of firearm cases this year, according to records tracked by The Daily Reflector. A total of 19 weapons have been stolen so far this year and another 31 were stolen in 2021, according to Greenville reports.
Sgt. Lee Darnell, public information officer for the sheriff’s office, said the agency has received reports of 59 firearms stolen since Jan. 1, 2021. Eleven of the weapons stolen in that time have been recovered and the sheriff’s office has recovered 17 other stolen firearms in that period.
Darnell said 42 percent of firearms stolen since Jan. 21 were taken from unlocked vehicles. He urges gun owners to keep their vehicles locked at all times and to never store their firearms in a vehicle. He said it is also important to maintain records of the make, model and serial number on guns.
“So many people can tell us, ‘It’s a Glock’ and not much else,” Darnell said. “That makes it hard to ever recover. Over the next year, a dozen deputies may interact with the thief and even have the opportunity to lay hands on the gun to check to see if it is stolen and end up finding nothing. It is hard to stop dangerous people and take hot guns off the streets without the right information.”
The sheriff’s office is still seeking Virignia Rose Pollock, 22, in the July 29 theft of 10 guns from a residence on Staton House Road in Greenville. Eight of those guns have been recovered.
Pollock’s alleged accomplice, Justin Scott Strader, was arrested in Wake County where he remains on a $250,000 secured bond. Pollock’s whereabouts are unknown but she was last believed to be operating a white Mitsubishi four-door sedan with a cardboard tag. She faces 10 counts of possession of a stolen firearm, 10 counts of larceny of a firearm, felony conspiracy, safecracking and larceny charges.
On April 8 the sheriff’s office arrested the pair after stopping them in a stolen U-Haul near Memorial Drive and Greenville Boulevard. The two were found in possession of a 9mm handgun reported stolen out of Phoenix, Arizona. They were released after posting bond.