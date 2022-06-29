A man has been arrested for shooting into a residence outside Greenville, hitting a man in the leg and endangering others to include a 3-year-old.
Warrants show that Jocquez Quantye Davis, 25, of 212 Hunter Street, Enfield, was arrested Tuesday by the Pitt County Sheriff's Office and charged with attempted murder and two counts of felony discharging a weapon into an occupied vehicle in connection to a shooting at 305 Horice William Circle.
The sheriff's office on Tuesday said that deputies responded to that area about 1 a.m. Sunday where they found a man suffering from a wound to the leg. The victim is 18-years-old according to warrants. He was transported ECU Health Medical Center for treatment and was later released.
Warrants said that "several occupants, to include a 3-year-old juvenile," were in the property but the sheriff's office reported no other injuries in the case.
Davis was booked into the Pitt County Detention Center under a $1 million secured bond.
The area of the shooting is in the vicinity of Teels Estate Road, off of Old River Road, where shots were fired into an occupied residence before 11:30 a.m. on June 23. There were no injuries reported in that incident.
Two 17-year-olds were arrested last week for attempted murder in the shooting. That investigation also is ongoing, the sheriff’s office reported.
It is unclear if the two cases are connected.
The case remains under investigation with a possibility for more arrests