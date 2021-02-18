The Greenville Police Department is investigating a fire that was set in the backyard of a duplex in the South Pointe neighborhood.
Reports of the fire came in at 3:57 a.m. Wednesday from the 100 block of South Pointe Drive, located southeast of the Memorial Drive-Regency Boulevard intersection.
Someone intentionally set fire to a fence and grass in the backyard, police said. The residence sustained $3,000 in damage to siding and $600 to the fence.
Detectives have developed a person of interest, the department reported.
GREENVILLE
The police department in other cases issued reports with the following details and information.
Break ins, thefts
- 210 S.W. Greenville Blvd., 11:30 a.m., Feb. 16: merchandise valued at $353.88 stolen from Walmart; case closed by citation.
- 210 S.W. Greenville Blvd., 12:35 p.m, Feb. 16: meat valued at $121.36 stolen from Walmart; case closed by citation.
- 1100 block Forbes Street, 5:13 p.m., Feb. 16: checks valued at $3,400 stolen from residence; case inactive.
- 4320 E. 10th St., 4:12 p.m, Feb. 16: $6,000 embezzled from Vape MD; case active.
PITT COUNTY
The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office released reports with the following details and allegations.
Break ins, thefts
- 1300 block Crawford Smith Farm Road, Greenville, 11:59 p.m., Feb. 16: firearm valued at $300 stolen from residence; case active.
- 6132 U.S. 264 East, Greenville, 9:48 a.m., Feb. 16: tools valued at $300 stolen from Automatic Transmission and Engine Repair Service; computer valued at $200 damaged; case active.
- 6000 block Sweetmore Drive, Ayden, 6:30 p.m., Feb. 16: vehicle valued at $1,000 tampered with; case active.
Assaults
- 4500 block Emma Cannon Road, Ayden, 7:11 a.m., Feb. 16: threats communicated at residence; case closed.
- 900 block Osborne Lane, Greenville, 5:34 p.m., Feb. 15; woman suffers serious injury in assault by ex-spouse with minor present; case active.