Deputies were called to assault with a deadly weapon in the Farmville area on Sunday, according to a report from the Pitt County Sheriff's Office.
The incident occurred at 1800 block Ambrose Lane at 12:17 a.m., the report said. A man was assaulted with a handgun. He had an apparent minor injury. The case is active.
PITT COUNTY
The sheriff's office released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
- 1200 block Lewis Dudley Road, Greenville, 3:55 a.m.-2:30 p.m. July 5: money and wallet valued at a total of $55 stolen from vehicle; case active.
- 2000 block Old River Road, Greenville, 12:01 a.m.-12:41 p.m. July 5: tools valued at a total of $250 stolen; case active.
- 100 block Galahad Drive, Greenville, 9:05 p.m. July 4: vehicle broken into, medication valued at $15 stolen; case active.
Assaults
- 3800 block Butts Lane, Greenville, midnight July 5: woman assaulted by relative; case active.
- 6500 block Clarks Neck Road, Washington, 8:50 p.m. July 4: man assaulted by boyfriend or girlfriend; case active.
- 5600 block Tori Lane, Washington, 7:30 p.m. July 4: man assaulted; case active.
- 2800 block N.C. 121, Farmville, 2:13 a.m. July 4: man assaulted with blunt object inflicting serious injury; case active.
- 500 block Seville Road, Greenville, 1 a.m. July 4: woman assaulted; case active.
- 400 block Chicod Street, Grimesland, noon July 1-8:06 p.m. July 3: woman assaulted by spouse; case active.
- 500 block Bronty Road, Greenville, 12:52 p.m. July 3: man assaulted by spouse; case active.
- 2100 block Stantonsburg Road, Greenville, 2:54 a.m. July 5: man assaulted with knife or cutting instrument; case active.
GREENVILLE
The Greenville Police Department released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
- 900 block B's Barbeque Road, 5 p.m. July 2-12:09 p.m. July 5: two TVs, a slow cooker and a can opener valued at a total of $635 stolen; case ongoing.
- 210 S.W. Greenville Blvd., 6:40 p.m. July 2: various items valued at $91.05 stolen from Walmart, later recovered; case cleared by arrest.
- 210 S.W. Greenville Blvd., 8 p.m. July 2: various items valued at $271.11 stolen from Walmart; case cleared by arrest.
- 200 block Kendall Court, 11 p.m. July 2-8:54 a.m. July 3: firearm valued and cash valued at a total of $560 stolen from vehicle; case ongoing.
- 400 block Pittman Drive, 5:58 a.m. July 3: two lawnmowers valued at a total of $2,900 stolen; case ongoing.
- 2600 block Richard Drive, 7-9:42 a.m. July 3: lawn chairs valued at $404 stolen from yard; case ongoing.
- 1100 block Jones Street, 12:18 p.m. July 3: keys valued at $150 stolen, later recovered, cutting board and kitchen island valued at a total of $270 damaged, woman assaulted by sibling; case inactive.
- 3100 block Merriewood Lane, 5:30-9:49 p.m. July 3: pools floats valued at $100 stolen; case inactive.
- 210 S.W. Greenville Blvd., 10:10 a.m. July 4: sewing needles, men shorts and markers valued at a total of $93.95 stolen from Walmart, later recovered; case cleared by arrest.
- 400 block Beasley Drive, 11:45 a.m. July 4: bike valued at $156 stolen; case ongoing.
- 210 S.W. Greenville Blvd., 1:36 p.m. July 4: merchandise valued at $43.85 stolen from Walmart; case cleared by citation.
- 210 S.W. Greenville Blvd., 3:12 p.m. July 4: merchandise valued at $46.79 stolen from Walmart; case cleared by arrest.
- 2200 block N.E. Greenville Boulevard, 11:40 p.m. July 4-2:10 p.m. July 5: motor vehicle valued at $7,000 stolen; case ongoing.
- 210 S.W. Greenville Blvd., 11:22 a.m. July 5: clothes valued at $168.34 stolen from Walmart, later recovered; case cleared by arrest.
- 210 S.W. Greenville Blvd., 1:14 p.m. July 5: merchandise valued at $395.64 stolen from Walmart; case inactive.
- 4600 E. 10th St., 1:15 p.m. July 5: merchandise valued at $154.86 stolen from Walmart; case cleared by arrest.
Assaults
- 300 block East Arlington Boulevard, 2:15 p.m. July 2: woman assaulted; case inactive.
- 1300 block Myrtle Street, 10:43 a.m. July 3: man assaulted with a knife or cutting instrument resulting in severe laceration; case inactive.
- 1200 block Clark Street, 6:05 p.m. July 3: woman assaulted with motor vehicle; case inactive.
- 2828 S. Memorial Drive, 2:31 a.m. July 4: woman assaulted by acquaintance at Camelot Inn; case inactive.
- 3900 S. Memorial Drive, 12:07 a.m. July 5: woman assaulted by spouse at Country Inn & Suites; case cleared by arrest.
- 200 block East Roundtree Drive, 2:16 p.m. July 5: woman assaulted; case inactive.
- 2700 block Stantonsburg Road, 10:10 p.m. July 5: man assaulted; case inactive.
- 1800 block East Arlington Boulevard, 1:13 a.m. July 6: man assaulted by boyfriend or girlfriend; case inactive.
- 4200 block Brook Creek Lane, 10 p.m. July 4-12:02 a.m. July 5: woman assaulted by spouse; case inactive.