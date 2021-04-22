An 82-year-old resident of a local assisted-living facility reported that more than $200 in items were stolen from her by an unknown person.
According to a report from the Greenville Police Department, the woman said that a comforter, articles of clothing, shoes, a painting, a photo album, two watches and the bottom half of a denture set valued at a total of $220 were stolen at Red Oak Manor Assisted Living, 2920 Williams Road.
Police responded to the report at 5:17 p.m. Monday and it remains under investigation.
Greenville
The police department in other cases released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
- 1000 Charles Blvd., 4:57 a.m., April 19: two 24 packs of Bud Light valued at $37.98 stolen from Sheetz; case active.
4000 S. Memorial Drive, 12:24 a.m., April 19: bag of ice valued at $12 stolen from Circle K; case inactive.
- 609 S.E. Greenville Blvd., 8:44 a.m., April 19: $72.76 obtained via false pretenses at Big Lots; case active.
- 3900 block Sterling Pointe Drive, 10:28 a.m., April 19: vehicle broken into in parking lot. Money cards, charging cable stolen; case closed by arrest.
- 800 block Peed Drive, 10:24 a.m., April 19: drivers license, $110 cash stolen from residence; case active.
Pitt County
The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
- 2400 block Old Creek Road, Greenville, 1:48 p.m., April 19: bicycles valued at $25 stolen from residence; case cleared.
Assaults
- 600 block Huff Drive, Winterville, 10:47 p.m., April 19: woman assaulted via strangulation by boyfriend at residence; case active.
- 100 block Raymond Harris Drive, Winterville, 4:02 a.m., April 19: woman assaulted via strangulation by boyfriend at residence; case active.
- 1600 block Debson Circle, Greenville, 9:50 p.m., April 19: woman assaulted by boyfriend at residence; case active.