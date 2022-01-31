Sorry, an error occurred.
Updated: January 31, 2022 @ 2:34 pm
An Ayden-area man was fatally shot at his home outside of Ayden on Sunday, according to a Pitt County Sheriff's Office report.
The incident occurred 8:36 p.m. in 3900 block of N.C. 903 South, the report said. It listed the victime as Charles Ray Lilley, 51.
According the report, $500 cash, a firearm and prescription medication was also stolen from the residence.
Further details were not immediately avaiable. An investigation is ongoing.