An Ayden-Grifton High School student was arrested with a knife on campus Wednesday according to a news release from the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office.
The release said that the school’s principal notified the school resource officer at 12:16 p.m. that a student was believed to have the weapon. The resource officer accompanied the principal to a classroom, asked the student to step into the hallway and searched him.
The student, Cornelius Smith, 18, of Ayden was arrested and charged with possession of a weapon on educational property. He was transported to the magistrate’s office and released on a $1,000 secured bond.
The release said that no threats were known to be associated with Smith’s having a weapon.
PITT COUNTY
Break-ins, thefts
- 3300 block MacGregor Downs Road, Greenville, 11:22 a.m., Nov. 10: vehicle broken into on road. Damage to vehicle valued at $15,000, two gold necklaces valued at $400 stolen; case active.
- 4964 N.C. 33 E., Greenville, 4:40 p.m., Nov. 10: tools valued at $120.32 stolen from Dollar General; case active.
- 5800 block East Lang Street, Fountain, 4:30 a.m., Nov. 11: vehicle broken into at residence. Bolt action rifle valued at $1,000, rangefinder valued at $150, binoculars valued at $200 stolen; case active.
2000 block N.C. 118, Grifton, midnight, Nov. 1: tools valued at $1,640 stolen from residence; case active.
Assaults
- 4600 block Toddy Road, Farmville, 2:27 p.m., Nov. 10: woman assaulted with blunt object at residence. Minor injury reported; case active.
- 600 block Danielle Drive, Greenville, 9:48 p.m., Nov. 10: woman assaulted by spouse at residence; case active.
- 1100 block U.S. 64 Alternate West, Bethel, 12:30 p.m. woman assaulted by known person at residence; case active.
- 700 block Pactolus Highway, Greenville, 5:18 p.m., Nov. 9: woman threatened at residence; case active.
- 6634 Clarks Neck Road, 7:02 p.m., Nov. 9: man threatened at Pitt Stop; case closed.