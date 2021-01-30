Ayden man arrested for armed robbery in Greenville

An Ayden man has been arrested for robbery with a dangerous weapon after signaling he had a handgun to a convenience store clerk.
Greenville Police Department officers responded to a call at 2:13 a.m. Jan. 29 at the Speedway on 1601 S.E. Greenville Blvd. where the clerk informed them that Hubert Earl Best, 58, of 584 Turnage St., Ayden, entered the store, implied he had a gun and took $69 in bills from the register.
Best was found by officers patrolling the area for a car matching the description, according to police and court records. He was located at the corner of West 14th Street and Fleming Street where he was detained and positively identified by the employee.
Best’s criminal record dates back to 1988 with his most recent arrest being a felony breaking and entering charge in May of 2012.
Best was booked into the Pitt County Detention Center under a $100,000 secured bond.
Greenville
Break ins, thefts
701 Moye Blvd., 1:37 a.m., Jan. 28: habitual larceny incident at Sheetz. Perpetrator stole wine, gloves, hand lotion and feminine hygiene products valued at $150.34 in total; case closed by arrest.
100 block Vernon Street, 12:47 p.m., Jan. 28: gasoline valued at $46.85 stolen from vehicle; case inactive.
1300 block West 14th Avenue, 1:05 p.m., Jan. 28: perpetrator found in possession of stolen four wheeler; case closed by arrest.
Assaults
600 block West Third Street and Latham Street, 1:44 p.m., Jan. 27: man threatened with gun by vehicle passenger. Vehicle found by surveillance cameras; case active.
3700 block Bostic Drive, 10 a.m., Jan. 28: woman assaulted by known person; case closed.
200 block Nash Street, 11 a.m., Jan. 28: differing reports in assault case, no injuries incurred; case inactive.
3000 block Golden Road, 3:39 p.m., Jan. 28: woman assaulted by boyfriend; case closed.
3200 block Colony Court, 6:36 p.m., Jan. 28: woman assaulted by boyfriend; case closed.
1800 block Hop Tyson Road, 11:23 p.m., Jan. 28: woman assaulted by boyfriend; case cleared by arrest.