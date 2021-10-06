A suspect has been charged with shooting a man in the chest last month in a convenience store parking lot on Lee Street in Ayden.
Warrants said that the Ayden Police Department arrested Cameron Dominick, 40, on Tuesday. Dominick is accused of conspiring with an accomplice, Stephen Hunter, and shooting a male victim in the chest area outside Lele Convenience Store, 4448 Lee St. near East Avenue.
The warrant said the shooting took place on Sept. 25. The weapon was a small caliber handgun. The victim’s status was not reported.
Dominick was arrested and charged with attempted first-degree murder, felony conspiracy, discharging a firearm within city limits and possession of a firearm by a felon.
Dominick has prior arrests dating back to 1997, including felony breaking and entering in 1999, assault with a deadly weapon in 2004, and possession with intent to sell schedule I and II narcotics. He remains in the Pitt County Detention Center without bond.
Warrants for Hunter were not available.
PITT COUNTY
The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
- 3519 N.C. 43 North, Greenville, 7:21 a.m., Oct. 5: robbery at Speedway; case active.
- 200 block Northwest Acres Drive, Greenville, 8:05 a.m., Oct. 5: building materials valued at $1,146 stolen from residence; case active.
- 5900 block Freuler Drive, Ayden, 9:19 a.m., Oct. 5: two plot hound puppies valued at $600 stolen from residence; case active.
Assaults
- 2100 block Gracewood Drive, Greenville, 1:50 p.m., Oct. 5: man assaulted by friend at residence; case cleared.
GREENVILLE
The Greenville Police Department released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
- 2217 Stantonsburg Road, 8:34 a.m., Oct. 1: fraudulent check for $21,360.90 used at Taft, Taft and Haigler; case active.
- 1600 block South Pitt Street at Brown Street, 2:30 a.m., Sept. 16: identity theft reported. Offender is known to the victim; case closed by arrest.
- 100 block Chesterfield Court, 10 p.m., Oct. 3: electronics valued at $99.95 stolen from residence; case inactive.
Assaults
1700 block Beaumont Drive, 7:35 a.m., Oct. 6: woman assaulted by acquaintance at residence; case active.