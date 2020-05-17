An Ayden man who was charged with driving while impaired in September has been charged with another DWI infraction.
Victor Giron Sandoval, 33, on 616 Club Drive, Ayden, was stopped at 1 a.m. on May 9 at County Home Road by the State Highway Patrol. He had driven off the road and struck a ditch, causing $1,500 in damages. His vehicle was not drivable and was seized.
Sandoval had a strong odor of alcohol on his breath and bloodshot eyes. He refused a blood alcohol test.
On Sept. 17, he was charged with driving while impaired. His blood alcohol level was 0.12.
Three other people also were charged with driving while impaired, according to court records and law enforcement reports available between May 3 and May 10.
In other cases, court documents indicate:
- Tevin Montrell Spruill, 27, of 1212 Red Banks Road, Apt. G6, Greenville, was stopped at 10:37 p.m. May 5 at U.S. 264 Alt by the State Highway Patrol. He was driving 95 mph in a 55 mph zone, had a strong odor of alcohol on his breath, admitted to drinking and kept repeating the same questions. He refused a blood alcohol test.
- Shajadrah Alexis Nizera Spruill, 25, of 3806 Pamlico Court Apt. 9A, Bethel, was stopped at 8:13 a.m. on May 9 at N.C. 11 by the State Highway Patrol. She was speeding, driving recklessly, had an odor of alcohol on her breath and had a positive reading on the alcosensor. Her blood alcohol level was 0.09.
- Johnny Lee Warden, 70, of 3364 B North Fields St., Farmville, was stopped at 8:48 p.m. on May 9 at N.C. 121 by the State Highway Patrol. He had pulled out in front of an SUV and was pulled over by a trooper. His blood alcohol level was 0.11.