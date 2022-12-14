121522_gdr_shooting-1.jpg

A Winterville man has been arrested in connection to a Nov. 9 shooting in Ayden, authorities said.

The Ayden Police Department reported that Braddock Bernard Gross III, 31, of 3814 Sterling Pointe Drive, was arrested Tuesday with the assistance of law enforcement partners.

