A firearm and other property valued at $9,000 were stolen during a break-in near Evans Street on Monday, according to a Greenville Police Department report.
Officers responded to the 3500 block of Warwick Drive at 6:04 p.m. A resident reported the theft of two Louis Vuitton bags valued at $4,000, jewelry valued at $3,000, and $1,900 in cash.
According to the report, a Remington 12 gauge shotgun valued at $200 also was taken along with several debit and credit cards.
The report notes that the residence was last known to be secure at 6 p.m. Sunday, but the resident found items to be missing at 5:30 p.m. Monday. The case is active.
GREENVILLE
The police department in other cases released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
- 2500 block Sunset Avenue/Harvey Drive, 7:35 p.m., April 5: vehicle broken into at residence. Handgun valued at $550 stolen; case inactive.
- 2530 S. Memorial Drive, 5:43 p.m., April 5: headphones valued at $250 stolen at Family Dollar; case inactive.
600 block South Memorial Drive, 6:48 p.m., April 5: vehicle broken into in parking lot. Handgun valued at $400 stolen; cloth firearm case valued at $20 stolen; case inactive.
- 111 Red Banks Road, 11:30 a.m., April 5: catalytic converter stolen from Camping World; case active.
- 111 Red Banks Road, 10:35 a.m., April 5: 30-day tags valued at $1 stolen from Camping World. Last known secure on March 2; case active.
Assaults
- 1500 block Charles Boulevard, 2:30 a.m., April 5: man assaulted by girlfriend at residence; case inactive.
PITT COUNTY
The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office released reports with the following details and allegations:
Assaults
- 400 block Northwest Acres Drive, Greenville, 11:55 a.m., April 5: juvenile threatened by friend at residence; case cleared.
- 200 block Northwest Acres Drive, Greenville, 10:16 p.m., April 5: woman assaulted by unknown person at residence; case active.