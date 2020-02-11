A disgruntled former tenant used a BB-gun to shoot the lobby doors of the Gather Uptown apartment building along with several computers inside about 3 a.m. Jan. 28, according to law enforcement records obtained Monday.
Andres Rafael Vega, 26, of 204 Orlando Drive, was charged by the Greenville Police Department with discharging a firearm in an enclosure to incite fear, injury to real property, attempted breaking an entering and damaging computers at the building at 400 S. Greene St.
Police department spokeswoman Kristen Hunter said Monday that no one was inside the lobby at the time of the incident. Warrants indicate eight Apple Mac desktops and one HP Pavillion desktop computer were shot along with two entrance glass doors.
The damage is estimated at $10,000. Vega was arrested Feb. 6 for the crimes and is out on bond awaiting trial, according to court records. His next court date is Feb. 18.
GREENVILLE
The police department released reports on Feb. 10 with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
3100 block Evans Street, 5:47 p.m. Feb. 9: Amazon Fire Stick valued at $100 stolen from Best Buy; item recovered; cleared by arrest.
3000 block Evans Street, 9:54 p.m. Feb. 8: Boots valued at $119.99 stolen from Shoe Carnival; cleared by arrest.
100 block East Fifth Street, 7:36 p.m. Feb. 8: Chalkboard sign valued at $200 stolen from The Blackened Kraken: investigation ongoing.
3000 block Evans Street, 6:01 p.m. Feb. 8: Cosmetics, bread and gift bag valued at $79.83 stolen from Target; investigation ongoing.
700 block Southeast Greenville Boulevard, 1:34 p.m. Feb. 8: Jacket valued at $225 stolen from Belk; case inactive.
400 block Student Street, 3:13 a.m. Feb. 8: Car keys, house keys and handbag valued at $5,000 stolen from home; door sustained $300 in damages; investigation ongoing.
Assaults
400 block Wyatt Street, 1:29 a.m. Feb. 10: 27-year-old woman assaulted by boyfriend/girlfriend; case inactive.
100 block Chandler Drive, 6 p.m. Feb. 9: 49-year-old woman assaulted by boyfriend/girlfriend; minor injuries reported; investigation ongoing.
100 block Harbor Pointe Drive, 4:54 p.m. Feb. 9: 23-year-old woman assaulted by boyfriend/girlfriend; cleared by arrest.
800 block East First Street, midnight. Feb. 9: 21-year-old woman assaulted by boyfriend/girlfriend; minor injuries reported; case inactive.
900 block Verdant Drive, 10:43 p.m. Feb. 8: 19-year-old woman assaulted by unknown person; minor injuries reported; case inactive.
3400 block South Memorial Drive, 4:58 p.m. Feb. 8: 46-year-old employee at Academy Sports assaulted; minor injuries reported; shoes valued at $300 stolen; investigation ongoing.
3300 block Frontgate Drive, 1:18 p.m. Feb. 8: 31-year-old man assaulted; minor injuries reported; investigation ongoing.
Property damage
3200 block East 10th Street, 10:30 p.m. Feb. 9: Apartment door sustained $50 in damages; case inactive.
90 block Kristin Drive, 1:28 p.m. Feb. 8: Vehicle sustained $400 in damages; case inactive.
PITT COUNTY
The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office released reports on Feb. 10 with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
5600 block Rivercreek Drive, Washington, 1:08 p.m. Feb. 7: Home broken into; window sustained $100 in damages; case closed; leads exhausted.
1600 block Bradford Place, 12:01 a.m. Feb. 7: $12 cash stolen from unlocked vehicle; case active.
2700 block Oakley Road, Stokes, 11:09 a.m. Feb. 8: Power tools valued at $1,000 stolen from home; case active.
Assaults
500 block Seville Road, 11:19 a.m. Feb. 9: 56-year-old woman assaulted by known person; minor injuries reported; case unfounded.
Property damage
1500 block Unity Lane, 1:12 p.m. Feb. 7: Car windshield sustained $300 in damages; case closed; leads exhausted.
300 block Williams Street, 12:26 p.m. Feb. 8: Vehicle sustained $200 in damages; case closed; leads exhausted.
200 block West Ninth Street, 8:30 a.m. Feb. 7: Vehicle sustained $500 in damages; case active.