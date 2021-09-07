A 27-year-old Belhaven man has been arrested for sex crimes committed against a minor earlier this year.
A release from the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office said that Davon Patterson was arrested on Sept. 1 and charged with one count of first degree statutory sex offense.
Patterson’s arrest came in connection to a July 22 report made to the office, wherein the minor victim was sexually assaulted.
Patterson is being held on a $500,000 secured bond at the Pitt County Detention Center. He is scheduled to appear in Pitt County District Court on Sept. 15.