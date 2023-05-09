Concentrated patrols in the Belvoir area resulted two drug arrests recently including charges agains a man who led detectives on a short vehicle chase with two children in his vehicle, the Pitt County Sheriff's Office reported.

Letterious Jamar Moore, 35, of 1661 Sandstone Court, was arrested Saturday after detectives from the Gang and Gun Crimes Unit observed a reckless driver 12:14 a.m. on Old River Road, the office reported. 


