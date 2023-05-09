Concentrated patrols in the Belvoir area resulted two drug arrests recently including charges agains a man who led detectives on a short vehicle chase with two children in his vehicle, the Pitt County Sheriff's Office reported.
Letterious Jamar Moore, 35, of 1661 Sandstone Court, was arrested Saturday after detectives from the Gang and Gun Crimes Unit observed a reckless driver 12:14 a.m. on Old River Road, the office reported.
The detectives activated lights and siren but the vehicle did not stop, which resulted in a brief pursuit to a residence in the 600 block of Keith Drive, a news release said.
Moore was taken into custody without incident and two children were located in the vehicle. A spokesman for the sheriff's office said warrants indicate both children were under 16 but their specific ages were not available, nor was their relationship to Moore.
Deputies discovered a suitcase containing marijuana during a search of the car. The also found narcotics when they searched Moore.
Moore was charged with felony flee to elude arrest; trafficking opium/heroin; possession with the intent to sell or distribute cocaine; possession with the intent to sell or distribute marijuana; two counts of misdemeanor child abuse; driving while license revoked; and reckless driving to endanger.
Moore was out of jail on bond for pending drug charges at the time of his arrest. He has a prior conviction for possession of a schedule VI controlled substance and use or possession of drug paraphernalia from Jan. 9, 2012 in Pitt County.
On Saturday he was jailed at Pitt County Detention Center under a $2 million bond.
On Thursday, detectives made an arrest after stopping a driver they said committed a traffic offense, a news release said.
Jeremy Lamont Grant, 43, of 2611 Stokes Road, Greenville, attempted to flee the scene but was apprehended, the release said. As he was being placed in a patrol car he kicked a deputy, inflicting no injury.
Grant was searched and deputies recovered the controlled substances, the release said.
Grant was charged with felony possession of cocaine; assault on a law enforcement officer; resist, delay and obstruct; possession of up to half an ounce of marijuana; speeding; and fail to stop for blue lights/siren. He remains was jailed the Pitt County Detention Center under a $75,000 secured bond.