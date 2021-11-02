Two men were arrested for alleged street racing in Bethel on Tuesday.
The Bethel Police Department said Tuesday that officers stopped two vehicles about 11:15 p.m. at the intersection of N.C. 11 and House Road. The vehicles were traveling in excess of 93 mph in a 60 mph zone when an officer initiated the stop.
The drivers were identified as Irvin Argumedo-Diaz, 29, and Erik Hernadez, 19. The department said that both men admitted that they were racing during suspect interviews.
Both men were arrested and charged with reckless driving to endanger, prearranged speed competition and speeding. They have since been released from the Pitt County Detention Center. Both men’s vehicles were impounded under state law.
PITT COUNTY
The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
- 500 block Lexington Drive, Greenville, 1:19 p.m., Nov. 1: break-in at residence. Damage to glass door valued at $500; case active.
900 block N.C. 118, Grifton, 2:54 p.m., Nov. 1: break-in at residence. Tools valued at $250, gas cans valued at $45, fishing gear valued at $510, motor valued at $250 and ladder valued at $250 stolen; case active.
- 3600 block John Dawson Circle, Ayden 5 p.m., Oct. 30: tools valued at $655 stolen from vehicle at residence; case active.
- 1700 block Wrench Circle, Greenville, 11:30 a.m., Nov. 1: $1,800 in cash, Army fatigues valued at $400 stolen from residence; case active.
Assaults
- 1100 block Gum Swamp Church Road, Greenville, 6:47 p.m., Nov. 1: woman assaulted by boyfriend at residence; case active.
GREENVILLE
The Greenville Police Department released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
- 1900 block Exchange Drive, midnight, Oct. 29: car keys valued at $240 stolen from residence; case inactive.
- 2200 block Bellamy Circle, 12 a.m., Nov. 1: cellphone valued at $700, identity documents, financial cards stolen from residence; case inactive.