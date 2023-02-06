A 21-year-old was shot and killed in Bethel on Friday, police reported.
Bethel Police Department Chief William Rhodes said that the shooting took place about 2:30 p.m. near Moore Drive. A call was received by the department after a body was found near the roadway.
Rhodes verified the victim is Qua-Jhaun Callands as initially reported by WITN.
Further information is limited, Rhodes said, because the department does not want details to interfere with the ongoing investigation. He said that it is unclear if the shooting was a targeted incident, but that there is not believed to be any threat to the public at this time.
"We have very little information to go on and we're trying to piece it together as best we can," Moore said. "I really don't want to give out anything that we're working, just because it might hinder the investigation."
Moore said that the shooting is the first homicide investigated in Bethel since 2019. The town's population was just over 1,300 in 2021, the U.S. Census Bureau reported.
Calland is the fifth person to die by gun violence in Pitt County this year. On Saturday, the Pitt County Sheriff's Office announced it was investigating an apparent murder-suicide in the 1100 block of Lexington Downs Drive in the Eastern Pines Area.
William Oscar Small, 62, and Heather Davenport Small, 44, were discovered dead from gunshot wounds.
On Jan. 1, Deshawn Roundtree, 32, was shot and killed in his home at 2125 Silver Maple Lane, Apt. 206, in the Copper Beech Apartment complex. Savion Moore, 18, was arrested by Greenville police at his residence on 407 Beasley Drive in connection with the shooting.
On Jan. 16, Aveon Isaiah Collins-Smith, 25, was found suffering a gunshot wound to the chest after he crashed his Nissan Maxima into an apartment at the District at Tar River, 1806 E. First St. Collins-Smith died of his injuries at ECU Health Medical Center. A 16-year-old was arrested by GPD in that incident and police at the time said additional arrests were anticipated.
Broderick Harris, 34, was stabbed to death on Jan. 6 after what Greenville police said was a dispute in the 1300 block of Ward Street. George Wesley-Tyson III, 35, of 1901 Nina St., Columbus, Ga., was located in Kinston on Jan. 14 and charged with murder in the stabbing.