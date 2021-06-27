A 48-year-old bicyclist was killed last week when he was struck by an impaired driving suspect on Memorial Drive not far from where a bicyclist was killed in November.
A preliminary investigation indicates that Rufus Lacy, 48, of Greenville, was traveling south on his bike in the 3200 block of Memorial Drive near the Wingate Inn about 9:15 p.m. when the wreck occurred, the Greenville Police Department reported.
Police said he was struck from behind by a 2014 white BMW driven by 47-year-old Alexander Dixon of Snow Hill. Lacy was pronounced dead at the scene.
Dixon was found to be under the influence of alcohol and was arrested for driving while impaired, police reported. He was jailed at the Pitt County Detention Center where records show he also was charged with involuntary manslaughter and hit and run death. He was given a $50,000 bond
Lacy is was riding toward the intersection of Greenville Boulevard. He lived nearby on Alice Drive, which is off of Southwest Greenville Boulevard.
The wreck occurred less than a half mile north of the site of a wreck that killed bicyclist Kari Williams, 27, on Nov. 13.
Williams’ bike was struck from behind in the center southbound lane of Memorial Drive near Hobby Lobby about 7:40 p.m. by a two-door Chevrolet Cobalt.
David Jackson Dowd, 47, pleaded guilty in March to felony hit and run in the death. He was sentenced to at least 33 months in prison.