The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate the case of a woman “covered in blood” found walking in Ayden on Saturday.
A witness contacted the sheriff’s office after spotting the woman, who was accompanied by children.
According to an incident report released on Monday, deputies responded to the 300 block of Abbott Farm Road in Ayden at 10:13 a.m. on Saturday.
They discovered that the woman, allegedly high on methamphetamine, had broken through a window into an abandoned home.
The woman was transported to Vidant Medical Center. She has not been identified. Her current condition and that of the children is unknown.
Damage to the window was valued at $500.
The case is active.
PITT COUNTY
The sheriff’s office in other cases released the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
- 1200 block Whitehall Road, Winterville, 11:19 a.m., May 4: bicycle valued at $100 stolen from residence; case active.
- 7700 block N.C. 222, Fountain, 2:10 p.m., May 4: satellite dish valued at $300 stolen from residence; case active.
- 2900 block N.C. 903, Winterville, 2:33 p.m., May 4: trailer valued at $250, $250 in cash stolen from residence. Trailer recovered; case active.
- 2600 block Lester Mills Road, Greenville, 3:02 p.m., May 4: firewood valued at $200 stolen from residence; case closed, leads exhausted.
4700 block Maria Court, Grimesland, 7:44 p.m, May 4: attempted break-in at residence. Part of ongoing issue. Damages to door valued at $250; case active.
Assaults
- 200 block Fairmont Avenue, Greenville, 8:15 p.m, May 4: reported assault on a female at residence; case cleared.
GREENVILLE
The Greenville Police Department released the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
- 1900 block Norcott Circle, 11:15, May 4: amplifier valued at $169 stolen from residence; case active.
- 210 SW Greenville Blvd., 1:28 p.m,. May 4: trail cameras valued at $180.88 stolen at Walmart. Items recovered; case cleared by citation.
- 3160 Evans Street, 2:06 p.m,. May 4: handbag valued at $600 stolen from vehicle in shopping center; case active.
- 700 block Thomas Langston Road, 2:16 p..m, May 4: man robbed in street of wallet, car keys valued at $70; case closed by arrest.
- 210 SW Greenville Blvd., 8:29 p.m., May 4: food valued at $126.75 stolen at Walmart; case cleared by citation.
- 210 SW Greenville Blvd., 8:11 p.m,. May 4: griddle valued at $174 stolen at Walmart. Item recovered; case cleared by citation.
Assaults
- 1600 Chestnut Street, 3:52 p.m, May 4: woman assaulted at Greenville Community Shelter; case active.