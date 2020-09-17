A body located by boaters near Greenville Town Common on Thursday has been identified as a Kinston man reported missing by family on Sept. 3, the Greenville Police Department announced.
Antonio Marcel Romero, 54, was reported missing after he checked himself out of Vidant Medical Center, the department reported. He was last seen on city cameras walking near the Sheetz on Stantonsburg Road not far from the hospital.
Boaters on the Tar River near the downtown park spotted his body about noon on Thursday. An official cause of death has not been determined.
No trauma was discovered on the body and no foul play is suggested, the department reported. Toxicology reports are pending, a news release said.
Detectives are attempting to retrace Romero's movements after leaving Sheetz. Anyone who may have seen him is asked to called GPD Detective Nevelle at 329-4354.