Further information is expected Monday in the death of a Greenville man missing since Feb. 22.
The body of Scott Phillips, 54, was located on Friday in the Grimesland area, according to a post on the Greenville Police Department Facebook page.
The post said no foul play was expected but offered no further details. It said the Pitt County Sheriff's office is investigating. The sheriff's office is planning to issue a news release on the death Monday, a spokesman said.
Phillips last was seen leaving his residence in the 1800 block of Bloomsbury Road in the Brook Valle neighborhood between 7:30 a.m. and 8 a.m. on Monday driving a 2017 black Toyota Corolla.
He was reported missing after failing to contacted his family or his employer, Vidant Edgecombe Cancer Center, the police department reported on Wednesday. This was considered unusual behavior by those close to him, the department reported.