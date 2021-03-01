The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office released little information Monday about the death of a missing Greenville man whose body was located Friday.
Deputies were called to a location on N.C. 33 East near the Beaufort County line on Friday and found the body of Ray “Scott” Phillips, 54, a news release said.
The release said no foul play is suspected but did not say how Phillips died or offer further details. The office did not respond to questions about who found Phillips or the manner of death.
Phillips was last seen leaving his residence in the 1800 block of Bloomsbury Road in the Brook Valley neighborhood between 7:30 a.m. and 8 a.m. on Monday driving a 2017 black Toyota Corolla.
He was reported missing Feb. 23 after failing to contacted his family or his employer, Vidant Edgecombe Cancer Center, which was unusual behavior for Phillips.
The Greenville Police Department issued a statement asking the public for assistance in locating him and reported Saturday on its Facebook page that the body had been located and the sheriff's office was investigating.