Workers had to vacate offices at the Focus Services call center on Sugg Parkway after an unknown person called 911 advising that there might be a bomb inside.
The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office responded along with other agencies about 5:25 p.m. on Wednesday. The ECU Police Department and Staton House Fire Department also responded.
A team with two bomb dogs from Seymour Johnson Air Force Base and one from ECU cleared the building, the sheriff's office reported.
The call appears to have been unfounded, Pitt County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Lee Darnell said.
PITT COUNTY
The sheriff’s office released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
- 2200 block Kathleen Drive, Greenville, midnight July 25-9:35 p.m. Sept. 3: food, speaker and charger valued at a total of $580 stolen; case active.
- 1200 block Victor Drive, Greenville, 2:15-7:35 a.m. Sept. 2: four nail guns valued at a total of $50 stolen; case active.
- 4800 block School Road, Grimesland, 9:31 p.m. Sept. 3: oxycodone valued at $50 stolen; case active.
- 3200 block Staton Mill Road, Robersonville, noon Aug. 31-4:21 p.m. Sept. 1: carpet valued at $200 stolen; case active.
Assaults
- 600 block Danielle Drive, Greenville, 9:31 a.m. Sept. 2: woman assaulted by strangulation by known person; case active.
- 4300 block Whichard Road, Greenville, 6:30 a.m. Sept. 2: woman assaulted; case cleared by arrest.
- 3500 block Cobb Dail Road, Farmville, 8:45 p.m. Sept. 1: man assaulted; case cleared.
- 900 block Coward Lane, Greenville, 11:30 a.m. Sept. 1: woman assaulted; case cleared.
- 1300 block Victor Drive, Greenville, noon Sept. 1: woman assaulted; case cleared.
GREENVILLE
Brook Valley break-in
Food, beer and waterproof speakers were stolen during a break-in at Brook Valley Country Club, the Greenville Police Department reported. The incident occurred between 10:44 p.m. Wednesday and 2:45 p.m. on Thursday. The speakers, ice cream, drinks, fries, chicken and various kinds of beer were valued at $705. An investigation is ongoing.
Robbery
A man told police that he was robbed at gunpoint about 12:23 a.m. Tuesday in the 300 block Haven Drive. He said $3,000 in cash was stolen.
The police department released reports on other cases with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
- 800 block Willow Street, 1:55 p.m. Sept. 2: Xbox One valued at $400 stolen, later recovered; case cleared by arrest.
- 1300 block Westpointe Drive, 2-6:02 a.m. Sept. 3: vehicle valued at $3,000 stolen; case inactive.
- 200 block Copper Beech Way, 4 p.m. Sept. 2-12:56 p.m. Sept. 3: gun valued at $700 stolen from vehicle; case inactive.
- 300 block South Eastern Street, 5:45-8:51 a.m. Sept. 1: wallet valued at $20 stolen from vehicle; case inactive.
- 1300 block Westpointe Drive, 9:46 p.m. Sept. 1: earrings valued at $150 stolen from vehicle; case ongoing.
Assaults
- 4100 block Brook Creek Lane, 9:52 p.m. Sept. 2: woman assaulted by acquaintance, minor injuries reported; case inactive.
- 3300 block Grove Point Drive, 10:14 p.m. Sept. 2: woman assaulted by spouse; case inactive.
- 3300 block East 10th Street, 6:05 p.m. Sept. 3: man assaulted; case inactive.
- 3900 block Sterling Pointe Drive, 7:16 p.m. Sept. 3: woman assaulted by known person; case inactive.
- 300 block Hudson Street, 4 a.m. Sept. 4: woman assaulted; case inactive.
- 4100 block Brook Creek Lane, 9:51 p.m. Sept. 2: woman assaulted by acquaintance; case inactive.
- 3300 block Grove Point Drive, 10:15 p.m. Sept. 2: woman assaulted by spouse; case inactive.
- 500 block Davenport Street, 12:05 a.m. Sept. 3: two men stabbed each other with knives or cutting instruments; case ongoing.
- 2600 block Whitaker Drive, 7 p.m. Aug. 31: woman assaulted; case inactive.
- 200 block Deck Street, 3:14 a.m. Sept. 1: woman assaulted by known person; case ongoing.