A bond modification was denied for a man charged in a 2018 murder during murder status hearings on Thursday in Pitt County Superior Court.
Clark Everett, defense attorney for George Quintin Knight Jr., 34, of 413 Vance St., requested a modification for Knight’s $4 million bond.
Knight’s bond has not been addressed since his arrest, even though his co-defendant’s bond had been reduced, Everett said.
Assistant District Attorney Anthony Futrell said Knight shot 27-year-old Shantelle Pope in the side on Nov. 13, 2018. The gun was never recovered, he said.
Pope was shot about 9 p.m. near Tyson Street and Colonial Avenue, according to previous reports from the The Daily Reflector.
Knight had a criminal history of assaults, selling heroin, possession of a stolen firearm, attempted murder and murder, Futrell said.
Judge Marvin Blount denied the bond modification and continued the case to the next murder status hearing on Dec. 3.
The following cases were on the docket but also were continued:
- Nathan Wesley Boseman, 23, of 1641 W. Hanrahan Road, Grifton, is charged in the April 2, 2018, killing of 66-year-old Violet Webb. Webb was clubbed to death. Her trailer, located at 1641 W. Hanrahan Road, was set on fire, killing multiple pets. Boseman was booked into the Pitt County Detention Center on April 6, 2018. His case was continued to Dec. 3.
- James Lee Freeman, Jr., 27, of 4390 W. Hines St., Farmville, is charged in the Jan. 24, 2020, murder of 29-year-old Dwayne Wiggins. Wiggins was shot and killed at 1:10 a.m. at Citgo, located at 500 S. Memorial Drive. His case was continued to Dec. 3.
- Marcus Dorrell Mackey, 35, of 907 Willow Street, Washington, N.C., is charged in the Oct. 17, 2019, murder of his brother, 40-year-old Maurice Simpson. Simpson was shot and killed outside a mobile home in the Bells Fork area about 8:15 p.m. Mackey’s case was continued to Dec. 3.
- Christopher Lamont Mitchell, 33, of 117 Elizabeth Drive, Grifton, is charged in the Sept. 2, 2017, murder of 48-year-old Carrie Ann Gordon. Mitchell had arranged to meet Gordon at the InTown Suites, located at 2111 W. Arlington Blvd., where she was strangled to death in a hotel room. She was dead for days before her body was discovered. Mitchell’s case was continued to Dec. 3.
- Brian Deneile Norman, 34, of 607 Roosevelt Ave., one of three co-defendants in the Feb. 23, 2019 killing of 42-year-old Feliz Gonzaga Bailon during a robbery at Bailon’s home at 628 Keith Drive, Belvoir. Bailon was shot twice. Norman’s case has been continued to Dec. 3.
- Jamal Byron Phillips, 32, of 3404 Evans St., is charged with the Oct. 15, 2017, murder of 27-year-old Reggie Donnell Tyson. Tyson was shot and killed at the 100 block of Kristin Drive shortly before 4:30 a.m. His case was continued to Dec. 3.
- Justin Ross Summerville, 34, of 109 Concord Drive, co-defendant, is charged with accessory after the fact in connection to the murder of Tyson. Summerville has posted bond and his case has been continued to Dec. 3.
Jerrell Jamal Wiggins, 35, of 2117 Montclair Drive, is a co-defendant in Bailon's killing. His case has been continued to Dec. 3.
- een continued to Dec. 3.
Blount asked the DA’s office to prepare proposed trials for January through May and to identify murders and other serious cases that would need to go before a jury. He asked that pre-trial matters be addressed in November.