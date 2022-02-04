A request to reduce the bond of a Greenville man accused of the 2020 death of his girlfriend was denied Thursday during a hearing in Pitt County Superior Court.
Kelby Cox, 52, 3209 Summer Place, is charged with an open count of murder in the Sept. 28, 2020, death of his girlfriend Maynette Herbert, 46, at their home. Cox’s case was continued to April 7.
The motion to reduce his bond was denied by Pitt County Superior Court Judge Marvin Blount during a monthly status review of pending murder cases. Christopher Congleton, Cox’s defense attorney, told Blount that a narrative about how the murder was carried out was unclear.
Cox is accused of killing Herbert with a knife and claw hammer after she threatened to leave him. Chief Assistant District Attorney Valerie Pearce said that a text from Herbert to a friend sent on the night in question said “watch him kill me tonight.” Cox allegedly turned himself in at the Pitt County Magistrate’s Office covered in blood and admitted to the crime.
Congleton said the defense also is awaiting a psychological profile on Cox, an Army veteran. Congleton said Cox told him that his client has been diagnosed with post traumatic stress disorder, schizophrenia and manic-depressive disorder.
According to Pearce, Cox and Herbert were in a relationship for about two years at the time of the murder. They had gone to attend a concert where her son was performing in Raleigh the night before. An argument ended up occurring at a hotel which turned physical. Friends of the two were there to witness that, Pearce said.
Herbert decided not to move out the night of the murder due to the fact that she had new furniture that she was not able to be taken with her that night.
Blount ruled that an autopsy report must be produced by the state within 60 days and that the psychological evaluation needs to be addressed. Cox will appear in court at the next murder status hearing on April 7.
Cases with eight more people facing murder charges also reviewed on Thursday. They include:
- Tyquavious Cummings, 20, 2206 Johnsons Mill Drive, Greenville, charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of Marshayla Pasley, 20, on Jan. 13 at 2004 Long Drive, off of Charles Boulevard in the area of Old Fire Tower Road. Pasley’s then 3-year-old son also was shot in the exchange but survived. Cummings’ case was continued to April 7.
Jamoni Edwards, 22, 3730 Bostic Drive, charged with murder in the March 6 shooting death of 20-year-old Kentrell Haddock in front of a residence in the 400 block of Pittman Drive, which is in a neighborhood off of Hooker Road near J.H. Rose High School. The state said that Edwards’ case is approaching a plea deal, with a counter-offer being put together now by the state. Edwards’ case is set to be discussed at the murder status hearing on April 7.
- Jerry Merritt, 63, of 3116 Bells Fork Road, charged with second-degree murder and felony child abuse in the Sept. 26, 2020, death of 20-month-old Brianna Smith. Merritt’s case was continued to April 7. The victim’s grandfather was in court on Thursday but did not speak. Both Pearce and Kristie Stilton, Merritt’s attorney, said that the case has little direct evidence and no witnesses, meaning that the majority of the case is based on medical experts. The state is requesting funding to contract an expert.
- Shaquille Ali Pittman, 21, 4179 Martin Luther King Jr. St., Ayden, a co-defendant charged with murder in Pasley’s death. His case was continued to April 7.
- Justin Ross Summerville, 36, 109 Concord Drive, pleaded guilty to common-law robbery after an accessory after the fact to murder charge in an unrelated case was dismissed. Summerville will be sentenced to 13-25 months in prison for stealing $145 from the Family Dollar on 2800 E. 10th St. in Greenville on Nov. 16, 2017. The accessory charge was related to the Oct. 15, 2017, death of 27-year-old Reggie Donnell Tyson, who was shot and killed at the 100 block of Kristin Drive. Summerville was crucial in prosecuting Jamal Byron Phillips, 32, of 3404 Evans St., for the killing, prosecutors said. He has been out of jail on bond since April of 2020.
- Ja’keis Wiggins, 20, 3989 Sterling Pointe Drive, co-defendant charged with first-degree murder in Pasley’s death. His case was continued to April 7.