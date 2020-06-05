Someone broke into a Dickinson Avenue business early Monday and stole cash and tobacco products, according to a Greenville Police Department report.
The incident occurred at Da Lunch Box, 1401 Dickinson Ave., between midnight Sunday and 7 a.m. Monday, the report said.
The door to the business sustained $350 damage. Stolen items were valued at $860. An investigation is ongoing.
GREENVILLE
The police department released reports with the following details and allegations on Thursday:
Break-ins, thefts
- 100 block Park Access Road, 2 p.m. May 31-5:10 p.m. June 1: gun valued at $279 stolen from vehicle; case ongoing.
- 1900 block White Hollow Drive, 11 p.m. May 31-6:58 p.m. June 3: speakers valued at $380 stolen; case ongoing.
- 900 block Allen Road, 5 p.m. June 1-9 a.m. June 2: EBT card valued at $300 stolen from vehicle; case inactive.
- 200 block Paladin Drive, 8:50 a.m. June 2: property valued at $225 stolen from vehicle; case ongoing.
- 105 S.W. Greenville Blvd., 12:48 p.m. June 2: audio-visual items valued at a total of $204.86 stolen from Trade It; case inactive.
- 100 block Concord Drive, 4:45-5:01 p.m. June 2: cell phone valued at $900 stolen; case cleared by arrest.
- 100 block Oak Towne Drive, 2-4:23 a.m. June 3: bike valued at $100 stolen; case inactive.
- 100 block Oak Towne Drive, 3:25-3:41 a.m. June 3: battery packs valued at a total of $30 stolen; case ongoing.
Assaults
- 3100 block East 10th Street, 8:28-11:02 p.m. June 3: man assaulted; case ongoing.
PITT COUNTY
The Pitt County Sheriff's Office released reports with the following details and allegations on Thursday:
Break-ins, thefts
- 2800 block N.C. 102 East, Ayden, 8 a.m. May 29-2:53 p.m. June 3: neighbor stole packages valued at $90; case cleared.
- 1700 block South Grimesland Bridge Road, Grimesland, 7:50 a.m. June 3: power tools valued at $600 stolen from farm; case active.
- 1500 block Irvin Lane, Greenville, 11:35 p.m. June 3: cash valued at $150 stolen from residence; case closed.
- 2600 block Old Creek Road, Greenville, 12:15-1:16 p.m. June 2: vehicle window damaged valued at $300, purse and mail valued at $21 stolen from vehicle; case active.
- 400 block Shale Court, Greenville, 3 p.m. May 29-9:54 a.m. June 2: two kayaks valued at a total of $400 stolen from residence; case active.
- Exit 77 Martin Luther King Jr. Hwy., Greenville, 8:22 a.m. June 2: driver left vehicle on side of road for tow truck, driver found vehicle next day with rear window broken and radio valued at $100 missing; case active.
- 5700 block Edith Road, Ayden, 6:01 a.m.-3:57 p.m. June 2: multiple firearms and computer software all valued at $1,630 stolen from residence; case active.
- 3400 block Tupper Drive, Greenville, 2 p.m. June 1-1:34 p.m. June 2: battery valued at $115 stolen; case active.
Assaults
- 4000 block Paramore Road, Greenville, 7:45 p.m. June 3: man assaulted by acquaintance pointing rifle; case active.